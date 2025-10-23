7 schools in Mandaue affected by quakes, 1 bldg. set for demolition

A portion of the ceiling at Don Gerardo National High School in Barangay Opao, Mandaue, collapses after the 6.9-magnitude earthquake on September 30.| Barangay Opao BDRRMC

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Officials in Mandaue City have completed detailed inspections on seven school buildings affected by recent earthquakes, with one building confirmed for demolition due to severe structural damage. These inspections are part of a broader assessment that initially covered 16 schools affected by the September 30 earthquake.

Following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, school buildings across the city were initially inspected for safety. These inspections were followed by re-assessments after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Davao Oriental on October 10, which was strongly felt across Cebu Province, as well as the 5.8-magnitude aftershocks that hit Bogo City on October 13.

48 schools, structural assessments

Mandaue City has a total of 48 schools, many of which have undergone thorough structural assessments in the wake of these events.

Engineer Crystal Comon, head of the Office of the Building Official, reported that two of the most affected buildings are located in Mandaue City Central School. The older building, which is around 25 years old—exceeding the usual lifespan of 20 to 25 years—has been recommended for demolition due to significant damage.

The other building, a historic Gabaldon structure, requires retrofitting of its beams and columns. As a heritage site, any repair work will need approval from the National Heritage Commission.

One building tilted

At Caesar Cabahug Elementary School in Barangay Looc, one building was found to be tilted. However, Comon clarified that the tilt likely existed prior to the earthquake and may be attributed to the building’s location on reclaimed land. “We have recommended that the school and the city engineering office monitor the building’s elevation closely to determine if the tilt is ongoing,” she said. “Based on our assessment, it is still safe to use, but strict monitoring is essential.”

Most schools inspected mainly exhibited minor hairline cracks, which do not pose serious safety concerns.

Comon added, “Most of the schools inspected are generally safe despite some damages. We still have a few buildings left to re-inspect.”

Contingency measures

Earlier, the Department of Education (DepEd) Mandaue directed principals of affected schools to develop contingency measures, including blended learning, depending on the assessment of each situation.

To give students and their families time to cope with the recent earthquakes, the city government suspended in-person classes for two weeks from Oct. 13 to 24.

The city government has forwarded reports from the initial inspections and aftershock assessments for further review, ensuring the safety of students before classes resume.

Demolition moving forward

Lawyer Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on, city administrator, confirmed that, based on the earthquake’s meter readings and engineering recommendations, the demolition of the damaged Mandaue City Central School building was moving forward.

“The permit process is underway, as demolition cannot proceed without proper authorization,” he explained.

Funding remains a challenge, particularly as the city’s Special Education Fund was in deficit.

Private sector groups

Despite this, Malig-on expressed gratitude for the support from private sector groups.

He noted that Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano appreciated the assistance offered by organizations such as the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Incorporated.

“We are fortunate that private sector groups have stepped up to help with repair and demolition costs, which provides much-needed relief given the limited city funds,” Malig-on said.

