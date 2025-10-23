South District Meet 2025: Subangdaku bags major trophies

Subangdaku’s high school basketball team. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Subangdaku once again showed its athletic prowess at the South District Meet 2025 after clinching several titles across different sports events at the Banilad Mandaue Multipurpose Gym earlier this week.

The Subangdaku Technical Vocational School basketball team defeated Banilad National High School, 63–53, behind the efforts of Jhunjie Alcoy (15 points), Kier Gocotano (13), and Jimboy Lavente (10). Banilad’s Pasgala led all scorers with 20 points, while Lepaopao added 10 in their game last October 22 in Mandaue City.

Its elementary division hoop squad dominated Banilad Elementary School, 55–8. The game, played on October 10, was stopped at the end of the third quarter due to an earthquake, after which Banilad conceded.

READ: Cebu City sends off 430-strong Batang Pinoy delegation: We aim to win

READ: Batang Pinoy: Toledo City sends bigger, stronger team to GenSan

READ: NBA: Anthony Edwards scores 41, leads Wolves comeback vs Blazers

Subangdaku also swept the volleyball events, with both the Boys’ and Girls’ Trojans Teams emerging as district champions. The teams were guided by Coach Dino Aribal, Coach Flor Aribal, and Coach Juvelyn Lavante, whose leadership played a key role in the school’s success.

Meanwhile, the elementary and high school basketball teams will move on to represent the South District in the next level of competition. They are mentored by Coach Felvie Orio, Coach Jacky Cabug-os, Coach Pilapil, Sir Jaime Sarmiento, and Trainer Coach Fritz Eduard Malinao, who continue to instill discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship among their players.

These accomplishments in the South District Meet were made possible through the continued support of Barangay Captain Monah Manatad, Councilor Santi Luchavez, and SK Chairman Robeanne Dy, whose commitment to sports development has greatly benefited Subangdaku’s young athletes.

The South District Meet 2025 is one of the qualifying meets that Mandaue City organizes to determine its representatives to bigger sports events like the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association Meet).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP