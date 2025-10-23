Landslide-blocked river forms artificial dam that threatens to overflow

A lake-like body of water has formed between two landslide-stricken mountains in San Remigio and Bogo City after the 6.9-magnitude earthquake, now posing a threat to nearby communities. | Photo from San Remigio Vice Mayor Alfie Corominas/Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Landslides triggered by the powerful September 30 earthquake blocked a river in the mountains in San Remigio and Bogo City, creating an artificial dam that now threatens to overflow.

Local governments there have ordered the immediate evacuation of affected residents in at least three barangays in San Remigio — Tigib, Gawaygaway and Tacup — as water levels behind the blockage continue to rise.

“Manghinaot mi sa inyung kooperasyon, kay mismo kami di kapugong sa maong problema, ug dili ta ganahan na naa unyay ma disgrasya,” San Remigio Vice Mayor Alfie Corominas wrote on Facebook.

(We appeal for your cooperation, as even we cannot control the situation, and we do not want any untoward incidents to happen.)

Lake-like formation, growing danger

The 6.9-magnitude quake that struck northern Cebu has caused landslides and other slope movements on two mountains along the San Remigio–Bogo boundary, dumping limestone deposits, rocks, and soil into a nearby river that once drained toward the Tañon Strait.

The debris has effectively dammed the river, forming what locals now describe as a “lake-like” body of water in the mountain’s interior.

Photos circulating online show a wide, muddy basin nestled between two landslide-scarred slopes.

Geologist Liza Socorro Juanico Manzano, former chief of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau’s Lands Geological Survey Division, said this phenomenon, known as artificial damming, poses serious risks if not addressed immediately.

“This is highly concerning. Heavy rainfall, increased river energy, and loose debris can lead to destructive flash floods or debris flows downstream,” Manzano explained.

Aside from the threat of flooding, she warned that trapped water could seep into underground fissures, potentially weakening the area’s karst foundation and triggering ground collapse or sinkholes.

“Another potential scenario is karst subsidence, wherein the ponded water infiltrates karst fissures and tension cracks, potentially weakening the subsurface support of sinkholes and cave systems,” Manzano added.

Clearing efforts and technical challenges

But as of October 22, teams from the national, provincial and local governments have only managed to clear parts of the landslide debris.

Officials said the site’s remoteness and unstable terrain, as well as the ongoing aftershocks, have made operations difficult and hazardous.

Vice Mayor Corominas also clarified that controlled blasting cannot proceed without expert guidance.

“Dili ta ingon dalidali na moingon na blastingan ang naay area asa nagtapun-og ang anapog kay kailangan pani studiohan ug di bani maka puno sa kadaot, pag uyog napd sa yuta mao kailangan ta ug dugang tabang sa experto,” Corominas said.

(We cannot hastily decide to conduct blasting where the limestone has piled up. This still needs thorough study to ensure it won’t cause further damage or trigger new ground movement.)

In the meantime, San Remigio officials have sought additional technical support to safely dismantle the obstruction and assess downstream communities that could be affected if the artificial dam bursts.

They also instructed barangay officials to maintain close monitoring of the area and to ensure residents follow evacuation orders.

“We ask for everyone’s understanding and cooperation as we work together for the recovery of our town and our people,” Corominas added.

