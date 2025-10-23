Cesafi: Green Lancers can sustain momentum for 4-peat bid – Gary Cortes

UV Green Lancers singing their school hymn. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers wrapped up the first round of the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on a high note, posting an impressive 6-1 record after downing the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 80-68, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win reinforced UV’s status as one of the tournament’s top contenders, showing that the reigning champions remain a step ahead despite the competitive field this season. The Green Lancers’ only blemish came from a narrow loss to the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters last October 12, which ended their early five-game winning streak.

READ: CESAFI: UV Lancers rally past USC to close first round strong

Head coach Gary Cortes expressed satisfaction with how his team handled the rigorous schedule, saying the frequent games had helped his players sustain their rhythm.

“Actually, kung ako pasultihon, ganahan ko sa back-to-back games, ma-maintain ang momentum sa mga bata,” said Cortes.

(Actually, if I would be the one to say it, I like back-to-back games, the momentum of the boys will be maintained.)

“Pero dili gyud siya back-to-back, every other day man ang games. Okay ra gyud ug every other day ang mga duwa. At least ma-maintain ang momentum sa mga bata,” he said.

(But it is not really back-to-back, the games are every other day. Every other day games are really okay for us.)

Cortes explained that consistent competition would keep the Green Lancers sharp as compared to having long breaks between matches.

READ: Cesafi: UC aims strong finish to first round

“Dili ta magsugod from scratch kung weekly lang ang duwa,” he added.

(We won’t have to start from scratch if the games are played weekly.)

“Dili kaayo factor namo ang tight scheduling kay ang practice namo mismo kay daily man,” he said.

(The tight scheduling, it is not really a factor for us because even our practices are done daily.)

Throughout the first round, Cortes leaned on his deep rotation, mixing veterans with new recruits to keep the team balanced and adaptable. This depth has been key in UV’s ability to adjust to different styles of play while maintaining high energy levels on both ends of the floor.

READ: UAAP: Tough loss fuels Harold Alarcon, UP in big win over NU

Still, Cortes acknowledged there’s room for improvement, particularly in conditioning, as the Green Lancers prepare for a more grueling second round.

“Among iimprove ang among stamina. For now, dili pa gyud ing-ana ka improved,” Cortes said.

(We will still improve our stamina. For now, it is not really that improved yet.)

“Ang rotation namo, same ra gyud — 10 to 12 players. At least na-rotate nako tanan ug gihatagan sila og chance to play,” he said.

(Our rotation is just the same — 10 to 12 players. At least, I have rotated all and they have been given a chance to play.)

The Green Lancers, the winningest program in Cesafi history, are chasing a fourth straight championship, and with their current form, they remain firmly on track toward that goal.

“In God’s will, healthy lang ang mga bata, makuha ra gyud namo among goal,” Cortes added.

(In God’s will, the boys will just be healthy, we can get our goal.)

UV returns to action on October 26 against the Benedicto College Cheetahs, a team that reached the Final Four last season. The match tips off at 10:30 a.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP