Brgy. Looc street closure to start November 3; dry run begins tomorrow

Damaged and uneven pavement along C. Ouano Street, Barangay Looc, Mandaue City. Rehabilitation will soon begin.| Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — C. Ouano Street in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, will be fully closed starting November 3, 2025, to undergo a rehabilitation project expected to last about three months.

The project includes resurfacing the road with new cement and upgrading the drainage system.

Ahead of the full closure, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will conduct a dry run of the road closure and rerouting on October 24 and 25, 2025, to prepare motorists and residents.

READ: DPWH: Collapsed Mandaue flood control riprap not substandard

The dry run will allow authorities to test traffic flow and identify any issues before the full implementation. Residents and commuters are advised to plan alternate routes during this period.

TEAM head Hyll Retuya said the road is severely damaged, with numerous potholes, making the rehabilitation long overdue. Heavy trucks have already been diverted from the area to minimize further damage.

During the dry run and full closure, tricycles and light vehicles will be rerouted through J.M. Ceniza Street in Sitio Superior, while big trucks and heavy vehicles will use D.M. Cortes Street and A.C. Cortes Avenue. Vehicles traveling to Lapu-Lapu City will no longer be allowed to pass through Ceniza Street to avoid congestion.

The barangay is responsible for informing residents about the closures and rerouting plans.

The rehabilitation is expected to take around three months. The public is asked for patience and understanding during this period.

Additional TEAM personnel will be deployed at key checkpoints, particularly along D.M. Cortes Street, to manage traffic flow. The full closure aims to expedite the rehabilitation work.

ALSO READ: Repair of damaged bike lanes in Mandaue City may start soon

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP