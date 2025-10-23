Balunan arrives in Manila for IBF world title showdown

L–R: Kenneth Gentallan, Floriezyl Echavez-Podot, Christian Balunan, Edito Villamor, and Olipyo Balunan at the Bohol–Panglao International Airport. | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano world title contender Christian Balunan has arrived in Manila for the final stretch of preparations ahead of the biggest fight of his career — a shot at the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight crown against reigning champion Pedro Taduran on Sunday, October 26, at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

Balunan wrapped up a long and grueling training camp that began in June. He initially prepared for a world title eliminator against former world champion Vic Saludar, a bout that was eventually scrapped.

Joining Balunan in Manila are his promoter, Atty. Floriezyl Echavez-Podot of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions; his longtime trainer and mentor, Edito Villamor; his father, Olipyo Balunan; and PMI trainer Kenneth Paul Gentallan.

Balunan enters the fight as the mandatory challenger for Taduran’s IBF world minimumweight title. He currently holds the No. 3 spot in the rankings, with the top two positions vacant.

On paper, Taduran has the edge in experience. The 28-year-old Albay native owns an 18-4-1 record with 13 knockouts and has appeared in seven world title bouts. He most recently defended his belt in May in Osaka, Japan, where he defeated former world champion Ginjiro Shigeoka — a brutal contest that led to Shigeoka’s retirement following a severe brain injury.

Taduran is no stranger to PMI fighters, having beaten Jake Amparo via unanimous decision in a world title eliminator held in Bohol in December 2023.

Balunan, one of only two undefeated fighters from Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City, has quietly built an impressive résumé. The 25-year-old from Consolacion, Cebu, carries a spotless 12-0 record with seven knockouts under the PMI banner.

He has proven his mettle by defeating seasoned opponents such as former world title challenger Robert Paradero, ex-regional champion Clyde Azarcon, and Dexter Alimento. He also once held the WBO Asia Pacific Youth minimumweight title.

