Salarda, Fuller pace SBP 7’s Cesafi Season MVP race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers’ Kent Ivo Salarda and Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons’ Kenneth Fuller are currently leading the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 7 statistical race for the Season Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors in the ongoing Cesafi Season 25 basketball tournament.

While Cesafi officially awards only a Finals MVP and Mythical Five, SBP Region 7—headed by regional director and Cesafi alumnus Popoy Navarro—has been tracking individual performances throughout the season to identify standout players in both the collegiate and high school divisions.

In the men’s division, Salarda, the Season 23 Finals MVP, holds a commanding lead. He has tallied 90 points, 64 rebounds, 23 assists, two steals, and two blocks while playing in all of UV’s first-round games. The pride of Bukidnon is averaging 40.4 statistical points.

Trailing him is Benedicto College’s Kenneth Babalcon with a total of 64 points, 33 rebounds, 29 assists, 14 steals, and one block, for an average of 36.3 statistical points.

University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors’ Kyle Maglinte sits in third with 101 total points, 37 rebounds, 16 assists, and a league-high 18 steals, averaging 33.9 statistical points.

Ricofer Sordilla of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters follows closely in fourth with 68 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists, and nine steals, averaging 33.6 statistical points.

Rounding out the top five is University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars’ Christian Carl Sollano, who has posted 76 points, 55 rebounds, eight assists, six steals, and a division-best seven blocks for an average of 33.5 statistical points.

In the high school division, Fuller leads all players with an impressive 54.3 statistical points after compiling 61 points, 44 rebounds, 23 assists, 16 steals, and three blocks.

UV Baby Lancers’ AJ Ejurango follows in second with 41.7 statistical points, just ahead of Benedicto College’s Kyle Nalisa (41.0).

The Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles’ dynamic duo of Henry Kristoffer Suico (39.8) and Lian Kent Basa (37.0) complete the top five.

