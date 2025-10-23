CESAFI: CEC Dragons survive UV’s furious comeback

The CEC Dragons during a huddle. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons survived a furious rally by the returning University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 63-61, in the CESAFI Season 25 high school basketball tournament on Thursday, October 23, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Dragons improved to 4-2, while the Baby Lancers — playing their first game after a month-long layoff — fell to 2-2 and learned the hard way how rust can be costly.

UV, one of the winningest programs in CESAFI high school history, refused to go down quietly. After trailing by as many as 18 points, 21-39, in the first half, the Baby Lancers mounted a determined fightback in the final period.

Down 48-60 midway through the fourth, UV unleashed an 11-2 run behind Rhadz Simon Silawan, Llyco Ventura, and Deron Abapo to trim the deficit to just two, 59-61.

But CEC’s Llouie Jay Estorba came up big in the clutch, sinking a basket that restored a four-point cushion, 63-59, with 32 seconds left.

Ventura responded with a quick jumper to bring UV back within two, 61-63, with 31 seconds remaining. The Baby Lancers then forced a turnover after Carl Jacob Cortes stole the ball from Estorba with 14 seconds left, setting up a final chance to tie the game.

However, Silawan’s potential game-tying jumper hit the rim as time expired, sealing a heartbreaking loss for UV.

Estorba led all scorers with 21 points on 7-of-20 shooting, adding three steals, two assists, two rebounds, and a block, despite going 3-of-13 from beyond the arc.

Mart Justine Parilla chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and an assist, while Reyvene Arobo delivered a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, and two assists for the Dragons.

Silawan paced UV with 11 points, nine rebounds, and three assists, while AJ Ejurango posted a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double, along with four blocks, a steal, and an assist.

The Baby Lancers will try to bounce back on Sunday, October 26, against the CIT-U Junior Wildcats at 8:30 a.m., while the Dragons return to action later that day versus the SCSC Baby Warriors at 12:30 p.m.

