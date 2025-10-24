Military takeover to have Myanmar-like consequences, Defense chief warns

Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. (File photo courtesy of DND)

MANILA, Philippines – A situation similar to Myanmar could befall the Philippines should a military junta take over the government, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. warned on Thursday, as rumors continue to swirl of a plot to overthrow the government amid the corruption scandal.

In a chance interview in Makati City, Teodoro said an “extra-constitutional” move from the military would hit the country’s economy the hardest.

Consequences if…

“Hindi ka ire-recognize ng ibang mga bansa. I-freeze ‘yung mga accounts mo. Hindi ka maaaring makipagnegosyo. Hindi ka puwede mag-remit. So papaano ka mabubuhay?, ” he said.

(You will not be recognized by other nations. Your accounts will be frozen. You cannot do business with other countries. You cannot remit. So how can you survive?)

Withdraw support from gov’t

Some retired officers are calling on the Armed Forces of the Philippines to withdraw its support from the government amid the alleged systematic corruption in flood control projects perpetrated by erring politicians and Department of Public Works and Highways officials in cahoots with private contractors.

Myanmar has been under sanctions after a junta installed itself in power in February 2021 by ousting democratically elected officials, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

“I don’t think Filipinos would like that,” Teodoro said, referring to the situation in Myanmar.

Gov’t ruled by the military

He also said a government ruled by the military would not receive support from the majority of the nations.

“Ngayon, sino ang makikinabang? Ang makikinabang lamang ay ang mga kapanig ng mga bansa na hindi kasama ng buong mundo,” Teodoro said.

(Now, who will benefit from this action? The ones who will benefit from this are the allies of the nations that are not aligned with the rest of the world)

He urged the soldiers and the public to protect the rule of law and examine the motives of the groups calling for a coup. (PNA)

