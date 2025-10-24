Anomalous DPWH projects: Raps filed vs. 22 execs, contractors

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has named 22 officials and contractors in charges filed before the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) in connection with alleged anomalous projects in La Union and Davao Occidental.

Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) chairperson Andres Reyes accompanied DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon in filing the cases for malversation and violation of Section 3 (e) of Republic Act No. 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act).

Named in the DPWH complaint were:— Gil Lorenzo, District Engineer, DPWH La Union 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO);— Raul Gali, Assistant District Engineer, DPWH La Union 2nd DEO;— Mario Laroya, Chief, Construction Section, DPWH La Union 2nd DEO;— Ethel Guerrero, Project Engineer, DPWH La Union 2nd DEO;— Joseph Delizo, Project Engineer, DPWH La Union 2nd DEO;— Christian Eduria, Project Engineer and Materials Engineer, DPWH La Union 2nd DEO;— Albemar Elloise Estipular Materials Engineer, DPWH La Union 2nd DEO;— Nestor Sibayan, Representative, Office of the Construction Section, DPWH La Union 2nd DEO;— Aries Graciano Novencido, Representative, Office of the Quality Assurance Section, DPWH La Union 2nd DEO;— Jose Perez, Representative, Office of the Planning and Design Section, DPWH La Union 2nd DEO;— Zyrah Marie Estipular, Representative, Office of the Maintenance Section, DPWH La Union 2nd DEO;— Dan G. Ginete, Chief, Finance Section, DPWH La Union 2nd DEO;— Marivic Manalo;— Silverwolves Construction Corp. represented by Moises Tabucol, General Manager, and Alvin Diego;— Rogri go Larete, District Engineer, DPWH Davao Occidental DEO;— Michael Awa, OIC – Assistant District Engineer, and Chief, Construction Section, DPWH Davao Occidental DEO;— Joel Lumogdang, OIC – Chief, Construction Section, DPWH Davao Occidental DEO;— Harold Villaver, Project Engineer, DPWH Davao Occidental DEO;— Jafaeil Faunillan, Chief, Quality Assurance Section, DPWH Davao Occidental DEO;— Josephine Valdez, Chief, Planning and Design Section, DPWH Davao Occidental DEO;— Ranulfo Flores,Chief, Maintenance Section, DPWH Davao Occidental DEO;— Czar Ryan Ubungen, Acting Chief, Finance Section, DPWH Davao Occidental DEO; and— St. Timothy Construction Corp., represented by Ma. Roma Angeline Rimando, authorized managing officer and/or Cezarah Rowena Discaya.

ICI Executive Director Brian Keith Hosaka said the DPWH filing is separate from proceedings in the body.

“Sa mandate ng ICI (Under the mandate of the ICI), we make referrals to the Ombudsman on possible actions against those who may be responsible for anomalous infrastructure projects. I believe that the one to be filed by DPWH this afternoon with the OMB is a complaint,” he said.

Meanwhile, Reyes said the ICI will thoroughly scrutinize cases before it can file the same before the court.

“The evidence and testimonies we receive must undergo thorough verification before we can send referrals to the Office of the Ombudsman. These should hold up in court,” Reyes said in a statement.

He said they “hear the clamor of the Filipino people” for more transparency and will push to livestream the hearings as soon as possible.

“However, before we do so, the ICI would need to study and draft the rules of procedure and parameters to allow for livestreaming, taking into consideration sensitive information and the Constitutional rights of invited resource persons.” (PNA)

