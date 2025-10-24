At least 70 smart houses installed for northern Cebu quake victims — DHSUD

‘BAYANIHAN VILLAGE’. Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling (right) inspects the construction of modular shelter units (MSUs) in the first Bayanihan Village in San Remigio, Cebu on Oct. 17, 2025. (DHSUD photo)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — To support families affected by the September 30 earthquake, at least 70 modular shelter units (MSUs) have now been installed in northern Cebu as part of ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

Engineer Mark Anthony Lindugan, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) assistant regional director, said in a press briefing on October 23, 2025, that they had yet to reach their target number of smart houses deployed.

Hindrances to deployment

“Naa pay mga hindrances: transportation sa smart houses, supplies medyo kuwangan pa ta. Hopefully mahuman mi this month, but that is subject to the availability and how fast the smart houses can be delivered,” he said.

(There are still some hindrances: the transportation of the smart houses and a shortage of supplies. Hopefully, we can finish this month, but that will depend on availability and how quickly the smart houses can be delivered.)

Barangay Poblacion in San Remigio currently houses 45 out of 60 planned MSUs, with the remaining 15 set to be turned over to the local government there. Meanwhile, 21 out of 50 units have been built in Daanbantayan.

Bogo City only has 4 out of 38, with the current units allocated for the Philippine Red Cross Office.

Lack of supply

Lindugan explained that the lack of supply is partly due to the twin earthquakes that hit Davao Oriental on October 10, 2025.

“Nagput up sad didto [Davao] og smart houses. Duha na ka regions needed magtukod og modular units,” he shared.

(Smart houses have also been set up in Davao, so two regions now require modular units.)

In the Bayanihan Village, the smart houses stand in place of makeshift tents, offering families safer places to stay in after their houses were destroyed or declared unsafe.

“It is a joint effort between different government agencies, including DHSUD and DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways), and private firms that helped our office,” Lindugan said.

The first 45 units in San Remigio only took a week to install, and 22 families have since moved in.

Aside from providing shelter, the MSUs also include double deck beds, foams, electric fans, and other house essentials.

Stay for a year

Lindugan shared that affected residents may stay in the villages for a year to give ample time for recovery.

He also said that the government has not yet decided what to do with the MSUs after their temporary use, but assured that they will still be utilized in the future.

According to him, the modular shelters will serve as a model for similar projects that can be replicated across the country.

“This will be regular assistance from DHSUD as a whole, for the regions affected by calamity.”

Financial assistance also guaranteed

Aside from providing temporary homes, the DHSUD will also give monetary assistance through their Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP).

“We have ₱30,000 shelter assistance for totally damaged houses and ₱10,000 for the partially damaged ones, subject to evaluation by the LGUs,” Lindugan shared.

However, this only applies to affected locals not covered by the National Housing Authority’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program.

As of October 23, financial aid under the IDSAP has yet to be distributed, as beneficiaries are still being validated by their respective local governments.

The government is also planning to help residents who can no longer rebuild their homes due to major damage in their areas, especially those with sinkholes.

“We have the 4PH (Pambansang Pabahay Para Sa Pilipino) Program, but we don’t know how to implement it yet in northern Cebu. We are also dependent on the area. For instance, if the LGU has its own land, then we can talk if we can build our housing units there,” Lindugan said.

He added that assessments and coordination were underway as they proceeded with future plans.

