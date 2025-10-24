3 weather systems to dampen parts of PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency October 24,2025 - 07:51 AM

MANILA, Philippines – Three weather systems will bring rains in several areas on Friday, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

The same weather conditions will prevail across Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Negros Island Region, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and Palawan due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

Aurora, Quezon, and Camarines Norte will likewise experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

READ: Salome weakens into tropical depressionMeanwhile, the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail across the northern and western sections of northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP