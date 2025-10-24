Andales urges MCWD to defer rate hike

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A local legislator here is urging the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to suspend its recently implemented water rate hike.

The councilor cites the financial strain and recovery struggles of residents after the September 30 earthquake that struck Metro Cebu.

The Cebu City Council, in its regular session this week, approved a resolution by Councilor Sisinio Andales urging MCWD to defer or suspend the implementation of its new water rates until communities have sufficiently recovered and economic conditions have stabilized.

READ: Cebu earthquake victims to trade banana and sweet potato for drinking water

Andales, in his resolution, said many Cebuanos, especially those in low-income communities, continue to grapple with the aftermath of the earthquake, which damaged buildings, displaced families, and disrupted livelihoods.

“Access to clean and affordable water is a basic human right and an essential public service, particularly in times of crisis and recovery,” Andales said. “Public utilities must exercise prudence and empathy in their decisions during times of hardship.”

The resolution noted that the water rate increase may “disproportionately affect” vulnerable groups, including daily wage earners, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and families living below the poverty line.

READ: DA-7: Sept. 30 earthquake causes P171M damage to Cebu’s agricultural sector

It also stressed the need for “compassionate governance,” urging all public utilities to prioritize public welfare and delay cost adjustments during difficult times.

Under the resolution, the Council formally requested the MCWD Board of Directors to consider the possibility of postponing the rate adjustment and authorized the City Council Secretariat to furnish copies of the resolution to the MCWD and the Office of the Mayor for consideration.

MCWD: Increase 10 years overdue

In a statement on Thursday, October 23, MCWD spokesperson Minerva Gerodias acknowledged the concern raised by Andales and the city government but defended the timing and necessity of the rate hike, saying it was “long overdue.”

“The implementation of the water rate adjustment has become necessary and long overdue,” Gerodias said. “The last adjustment took effect in January 2015, or ten years ago.”

READ: Why Filipinos must embrace, not resist water

Gerodias explained that despite rising operational costs, MCWD chose not to raise rates in 2020 to help consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she said continued inflation, higher power bills, and rising bulk water procurement costs made the increase inevitable.

“We fully understand the challenges faced by many Cebuanos today,” Gerodias added. “But to sustain operations and improve service delivery, adjustments have become necessary.”

She noted that no opposition was raised during the public hearing conducted as part of the regulatory process for the rate application. Instead, participants reportedly clamored for a more reliable and sufficient water supply.

Investments and comparison

MCWD said it had invested P2.1 billion in expansion and rehabilitation projects since 2015 and allocated P12 billion for operations.

It has also begun sourcing water from desalination plants to address drought and fluctuating supply during dry months.

Even with the new rates, the agency said its potable water remains among the “most affordable utilities” in Metro Cebu—at around P0.023 per liter, or P0.46 for a 20-liter gallon, compared to P25 for bottled water, P13 per kilowatt-hour of electricity, and P600 to P1,200 monthly for mobile and internet services.

The rate hike

MCWD began implementing the 12-percent water rate increase on October 1, 2025, following approval from the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA).

The new rates raised the minimum charge for residential consumers with ½-inch meters—from P209.76 to P235.60 for the first 10 cubic meters of consumption. Rates for higher consumption brackets were also adjusted:

P26.04 per cubic meter for 11–20 cubic meters (from P23.18),

P30.64 for 21–30 cubic meters (from P27.28), and

P75.02 for usage above 30 cubic meters (from P66.79).

LWUA Administrator Jose Moises Salonga approved the adjustment through an official communication dated September 11, 2025. MCWD originally filed for the adjustment in 2022, but implementation was delayed by reviews and procedural requirements.

Gerodias earlier explained that the adjustment would help cover increasing bulk water costs, which have risen from P15.20 per cubic meter to as high as P76, and fund infrastructure projects, including the P1.1-billion Lusaran Bulk Water Project that began serving upland barangays in 2022.

Call for dialogue

While MCWD maintained that the rate adjustment was necessary, the agency said it would be open to coordinating with the Cebu City government to “address consumer needs, especially in times of crisis.”

“MCWD remains open to dialogue and partnership with the Cebu City Government and other local government units in addressing the needs of consumers, especially in times of crisis.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP