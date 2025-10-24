Survey: Prayer tops Filipinos’ stress busters

(Infographics courtesy of SWS)

MANILA, Philippines – A recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed that prayer is the top coping mechanism among Filipinos in dealing with stress.

The survey, conducted nationwide from Sept. 24 to 30, asked adults 18 years old and above to provide just one answer to the question: What do you do to cope with stress?

Results released Thursday night showed 16 percent said they pray or engage in spiritual activities.

Others (14 percent) said they rest or sleep, and 11 percent of the respondents take leisure trips.

Respondents also answered positive thinking (7 percent), focusing on work or school (6 percent), ignoring or forgetting problems (6 percent), spending time with family (5 percent), and exercising or walking (5 percent).

Playing sports or online games, doing household chores, talking with friends or neighbors, watching television or movies, eating, and singing or listening to music are other stress relievers (4 percent each).

Others scroll on social media or drink alcohol (2 percent each), opt for gardening or farming and smoking cigarettes (1 percent each), cry (0.4 percent), and seek medical help (0.2 percent).

The sampling error margins are ±3 percent for national percentages, ±4 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. (PNA)

