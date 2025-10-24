Cebeco II: No power yet for over 4,000 houses in northern Cebu

Collapsed houses are seen at a portion of San Remigio town in northern Cebu after the 6.9 magnitude quake that hit last September 30. | Mark James Rocamora Kapalac (via INQUIRER.net)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — More than 4,000 households in northern Cebu remain without electricity nearly a month after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake mainly struck the area.

Lowell Belciña, Cebu II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Cebeco II) general manager, said 4,088 houses were heavily damaged and could not yet be supplied with power.

“These houses need total rehabilitation or are in no-build zones. We will only energize them once cleared by the municipal Offices of the Building Official,” he said during a press briefing on October 23, 2025.

Belciña said that areas with heavy damage include Tabuelan, San Remigio, Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, and Catmon.

Meanwhile, Engineer William Carido of the Department of Energy Visayas Field Office reported that only “less than two percent” of affected connections remain unenergized.

As part of ongoing efforts to restore the affected areas, Belciña assured that they were ready to serve power in households cleared by authorities.

“As of October 5, we have energized all barangays within our coverage area,” he said.

“We are ready to supply power as long as the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has no issue,” he added.

Cebeco II serves two cities and 11 towns in northern Cebu: the cities of Danao and Bogo, and the municipalities of Medellin, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, and Compostela.

No surcharge for September billing

Belciña assured residents that there would be no surcharge on September billings due this October.

“As of now, our Board of Directors have given a ‘lie low’ to the residents in our coverage areas,” he said.

He added that electricity costs from the modular shelter units would be covered by a local government unit there.

Belciña also explained that tents in evacuation areas had no power due to safety risks, but nearby charging stations would be provided.

Power recovery continues after damage

After the quake, Cebeco II reported damage to 86 power poles and 16 transformers, which had since been replaced.

Engineer Marcelino Bagatsolon, NGCP Cebu-Bohol area senior manager, also said some breakers were damaged, but power supply remained in Cebu because of “economic priorities.”

“We have many power sources, including Leyte and Negros,” he said.

Bagatsolon said the Visayas grid interconnection would be crucial for keeping electricity stable and reliable, especially during emergencies.

