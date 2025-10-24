3 most wanted suspects in Cebu nabbed in separate police operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three individuals listed as most wanted in Cebu Province were arrested in separate police operations conducted within 48 hours, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) confirmed on Thursday, October 23.

The arrests were carried out through intelligence-driven manhunt operations under the CPPO’s “Oplan Tracker” initiative, which aims to locate and apprehend wanted persons across various areas in the province.

As of Friday, October 24, all three suspects remain under police custody pending turnover to the appropriate courts for further legal proceedings.

Rape by sexual assault in Toledo

Arrested on Tuesday, October 21, police identified the first suspect as alias “Renato,” a cellphone technician and resident of Barangay Tabunok, Tabuelan, Cebu.

He was listed as the Top 9 Most Wanted Person at the regional level and was arrested by virtue of a warrant for rape by sexual assault in Toledo City.

Drug-related case in Danao City

A day later, on Wednesday, October 22, the second arrest involved alias “Marvin,” a jobless resident of Barangay Canamucan, Compostela, Cebu.

He was ranked as the Top 3 Most Wanted Person at the provincial level and was apprehended by police operatives in Danao City.

According to authorities, Marvin faces charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. No bail was recommended for his case.

Rape case in Naga City

On the same day, police in Naga City, Cebu also arrested alias “Mark,” a Grade 11 student from Minglanilla town in southern Cebu.

He was wanted for rape and listed as the Top 3 Most Wanted Person, with his arrest carried out through a no-bail warrant issued by the Family Court of Naga City.

Separate but coordinated operations

According to the CPPO, the arrests were the result of coordinated efforts between local police units and intelligence teams that relied on enhanced validation through the E-Warrant System.

The operations were conducted separately but within a short span of time as part of the province’s intensified campaign against fugitives.

Gov’s statement

In a statement supporting the police operations, Cebu Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro reiterated the provincial government’s zero-tolerance policy on criminality, emphasizing that maintaining peace and order remains one of her administration’s top priorities.

Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., Cebu Police Provincial Office director, said in a statement that police teams would be maintaining coordination across units to ensure the swift execution of warrants and the enforcement of standing court orders.

“We will continue to track, locate, and apprehend those who violate the law with discipline, integrity, and respect for human rights,” he said.

