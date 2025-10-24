Liloan: Woman found dead inside church after suspected mauling

Liloan police are currently investigating the premises of San Fernando El Rey Parish in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town in northern Cebu after a suspected mauling occurred inside church on Friday morning, October 24. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An unidentified woman was found dead inside the San Fernando El Rey Parish in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town in northern Cebu on Friday, October 24. This was after what police described as a mauling that left her with visible injuries and signs of possible choking.

Police said the incident was reported at about 9:30 a.m., when church staff discovered the woman lying motionless near the church entrance.

Responding medical team rushed the woman to Danao City District Hospital, where the attending physician, Dr. Francisco Dela Cuesta, pronounced her dead on arrival.

As of this writing, the victim has not been identified. Investigators estimated that the victim was about 30 years old based on their initial assessment at the scene.

Initial findings recorded by investigators reported blood oozing from the victim’s nose, a cut at the back of her head, and dark ligature marks around her neck, which police said indicated that she might have been choked prior to losing consciousness.

Authorities identified the suspect only as an unidentified man wearing a black T-shirt.

Witness accounts

A candle vendor, who was near the church, told responding officers they heard a woman shouting moments before the victim was found, suggesting an argument happened shortly before the unconscious victim was found.

Witnesses also told investigators the woman had been seen earlier with a man, whom church staff later told to leave the premises while they cleaned up after the 6:00 a.m. Mass.

Ongoing investigation

Police have not confirmed whether that man was the same one seen near the victim at the time she was discovered.

Police said they were conducting follow-up inquiries to determine the identities of both the victim and the man seen earlier.

Investigators from Liloan Municipal Police Station were reviewing CCTV footage installed inside the church and continuing on-site inquiries as part of the ongoing investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the mauling.

The case remains under active investigation.

Liloan is a municipality in the province of Cebu which is located 18 kilometers north of Cebu City.

