Venezuela’s Maduro to US: ‘No crazy war, please!’

This handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency press office on September 23, 2025, shows Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro speaking during a meeting with the Executive Committee of the State Council of the Nation at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas. | Photo by ZURIMAR CAMPOS / Venezuelan Presidency / AFP

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday launched a plea in English as tensions mount between Washington and Caracas: “No crazy war, please!”

Maduro’s comment came after US President Donald Trump said he had authorized covert action against the South American nation, and amid an escalating US military campaign against alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean and Pacific.

Peace forever

“Yes peace, yes peace forever, peace forever. No crazy war, please!” Maduro said in a meeting with unions aligned with the leftist leader, a former bus driver and union leader.

The United States has deployed stealth warplanes and Navy ships as part of what it calls anti-narcotics efforts, but has yet to release evidence that its targets — eight boats and a semi-submersible — were smuggling drugs.

The US strikes, which began on September 2, have killed at least 37 people, according to an AFP tally based on US figures.

Regional tensions have flared as a result of the campaign, with Maduro accusing Washington of seeking regime change.

US warship

Late Thursday, the government in Trinidad and Tobago — located just off Venezuela’s coast — announced that a US warship would dock in its capital from October 26-30.

The Trinidadian foreign ministry said a unit of US Marines would conduct joint exercises with its defense forces.

Two of those killed in the US strikes were from Trinidad and Tobago.

Last week, Trump said he had authorized covert CIA action against Venezuela and was considering strikes against alleged drug cartels on land.

The Republican billionaire president accuses Maduro of heading a drug cartel, a charge the Venezuelan leader denies.

CIA is present

“We know the CIA is present” in Venezuela, the country’s defense minister Vladimir Padrino said Thursday.

“They may deploy — I don’t know how many — CIA-affiliated units in covert operations…and any attempt will fail.”

Padrino was overseeing military exercises along Venezuela’s coast in response to the US military deployment in the Caribbean.

Experts have questioned the legality of using lethal force in foreign or international waters against suspects who have not been intercepted or questioned.

