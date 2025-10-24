Cesafi: UC Webmasters down CIT-U, stay on top after first round
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters closed out the first round of the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on a high note, defeating the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 69-61, on Thursday night, October 23, at the Cebu Coliseum.
The win kept UC on top of the standings with a 6-1 record, tying the mark of their long-time rivals, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers. UC, however, holds the tiebreak advantage after beating UV in their October 12 matchup.
READ: Cesafi: UC aims strong finish to first round
The Wildcats, meanwhile, plunge deeper into the bottom of the team standings to 1-5, tying the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons.
Rookie big man Carlo Salgarino continued his impressive run, leading UC with 14 points, eight rebounds, and a block off the bench. He was highly efficient, shooting 7-of-12 from the field.
Ricofer Sordilla, one of the league’s top five players, added 10 points, while Mark John Ecal and Neon Chavez combined for 15.
For CIT-U, Josaiah Villamayor turned in a strong performance with 15 points, 14 rebounds, two steals, and a block. Serafin Duarte chipped in 11 points.
READ: CESAFI: CEC Dragons survive UV’s furious comeback
UC controlled the game from the opening tip, building a 17-point lead, 43-26, at halftime. They maintained a double-digit cushion entering the final quarter, 54-44, before CIT-U made a late push.
The Wildcats trimmed the deficit to just five, 57-53, after a 9-3 run fueled by Villamayor, Duarte, and a three-pointer from John Rey Guinita.
READ: UAAP: Harold Alarcon’s season-high pushes UP past NU
The Webmasters quickly regained control behind Chavez’s free throws and a timely jumper from Salgarino to restore an eight-point lead, 61-53. Salgarino scored again to push it to 63-53, and UC held firm until the final buzzer.
The Webmasters dominated the glass, outrebounding CIT-U 53-40, and converted those boards into 28 second-chance points compared to the Wildcats’ 10. UC also ruled the paint (40-24) and fast break (15-8) while getting a big lift from their bench, which outscored CIT-U’s reserves 37-25.
UC opens the second round against the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Sunday, October 26, at 5 p.m. CIT-U wraps up its first-round campaign against UP Cebu at 3:30 p.m.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.