Tagacanao makes weight for WBA title fight, Japanese foe comes in heavy

Ayumu Sano (left) and Reymart Tagacanao (right) flanks a fight official holding the WBA belt during the weigh-in. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Cebuano knockout artist Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao is all set for his major fight, defending his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia Super Flyweight title in his first bout abroad on October 25 (Manila Time).

Tagacanao faced off with Japanese challenger Ayumu Sano during the official weigh-in on Friday in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

READ: Sumabong stuns Japanese Kitano, seizes WBO Asia-Pacific title

Tagacanao came in at 114 pounds

The 26-year-old Tagacanao, who trains under the Villamor Boxing Gym and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, came in at a clean 114 pounds—well within the 115-pound limit. Sano, however, tipped the scales at 115.85 pounds, slightly over the limit.

According to trainer Cherwellan Cantel, fight officials gave Sano additional time to shed the excess weight. Tagacanao is accompanied in Bishkek by PMI Bohol’s delegation, including sports coordinator Edsel Burlas and trainer Arman Dela Cruz.

READ: Manny Pacquiao ‘finalizing’ January fight vs Rolly Romero

The team arrived in Kyrgyzstan on October 21 after a long trip from Bohol.

Second defense

This marks Tagacanao’s second defense of the WBA Asia crown, which he captured in 2024 and successfully retained last December 21 during the “Kumong Bol-Anon” card in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Sano, 22, from Shizuoka, Japan, also sports an unbeaten record of 10-0-1 (5 KOs) to the ring.

Meanwhile, Tagacanao also has an unblemished 10-0 slate but with higher knockouts with eight.

READ: Cebuano boxer John Kevien Jimenez falters in South Korea

Extra motivated

The Carcar City pride enters the fight extra motivated after leapfrogging six spots in the latest WBA junior bantamweight rankings—from No. 15 to No. 9.

It means that a win over Sano could potentially push him closer to a title eliminator or even a world championship opportunity.

Also fighting in the same card are another unbeaten Filipino prospect, Kenneth Llover, and former three-division world champion John Riel Casimero.

Interestingly, Tagacanao’s title defense takes place just a day before his stablemate Christian Balunan challenges reigning IBF world minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran for the world title in Manila on Sunday, October 26.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP