‘Go For Gold Aquathlon Race of the Bests’: Cebu City to host it

The Olympic-sized swimming pool at the Cebu City Sports Center. | CDN Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City rarely hosts a full triathlon, let alone a similar multi-sport event.

But that’s about to change as Go For Gold teams up with the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) for the inaugural Go For Gold Aquathlon Race on November 29, which will start and finish at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Roland Remolino, national triathlon coach and champion-maker, shared details of the upcoming national-level race in an interview with CDN Digital.

The main venue for the event will be the CCSC’s Olympic-sized swimming pool. While aquathlon races are common in highly urbanized areas like Manila, Cebu City has rarely hosted one. The last similar event was the 2015 Cebu City Triathlon, which featured a sprint-distance race.

This time, the spotlight will be on a shorter but more intense swim-run-swim aquathlon centered at the CCSC.

“Among gibuhat ni para ma-encourage ang mga bata. Makadiskubre ta og daghang talento, ug ma-develop nato sila samtang bata pa. Aron inig duwa nato sa Manila, dili ta mabiyaan nila,” Remolino told CDN Digital.

(I am doing this so that the kids would be encouraged. We can discover many talents and we can even develop the kids. So that when we compete in Manila, we would not be left behind.)

Remolino, the father of Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) multi-medalist Andrew Kim Remolino, also coaches fellow SEA Games medalists Raven Faith Alcoseba and Matthew Justine Hermosa, all Cebuano triathletes who will join the race.

He clarified that the three elites would not compete to win but to test their readiness for the upcoming SEA Games in Bangkok, Thailand, this December.

“Tagsa ra kaayo ta maka-host og aquathlon, pero plano namo nga himuon ni og series. Next year, among tuyo maghimo og tulo ka legs, magsugod by February or summer. Didto na gyud sa dagat, preferably sa south, para maka-experience sila sa open water. Karun, sa swimming pool lang sa ta,” Remolino added.

(We can seldom host the aquathlon, but we plan to make this a series. Next year, our goal is to make three legs, we’ll start by February or summer. There at sea, preferably in the south, so that they can experience the open water. For now, we’ll just use the swimming pool.)

The race will feature categories ranging from 6-under to 50-above, with more than 300 participants expected to join.

For more details about the race, visit TLTG Go For Gold’s official Facebook page.

