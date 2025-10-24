Kalag-Kalag 2025: Temporary bus terminals set to ease congestion

Situation at the ticketing office of the Cebu South Bus Terminal days before the long weekend in Cebu due to the barangay and SK Elections and Kalag-Kalag. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To ease the expected traffic in the coming All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, temporary satellite bus terminals will be available for province-bound passengers on October 30 and 31.

Ahmed Cuizon, Bus Terminal Administrator of the Cebu Provincial Government, announced the initiative on October 23 as part of the province’s Oplan Kalag-Kalag 2025.

“We urge the people to take advantage of these satellite bus terminals if they are near your area. That way, ma-lessen nato ang crowd sa main terminals,” Cuizon said.

North-bound travelers can board at the Ceres Transport garage in the Mandaue Reclamation Area beside S&R.

Meanwhile, south-bound passengers may use the Ceres Transport garage in Kinasang-an, Pardo.

Easing passenger and traffic congestion

The move aims to decongest the Cebu North Bus Terminal in Barangay Mabolo and the Cebu South Bus Terminal along Natalio Bacalso Avenue.

Both bus terminals experience heavy passenger buildup during peak travel periods, especially on the Kalag-Kalag holidays.

With this two-day temporary arrangement, the Capitol plans to cut waiting times for passengers and ease traffic through the alternative terminal sites.

Commuters may also experience less traffic disturbance along the main roads as the loading and unloading of passengers will be done inside the satellite bus terminals for Kalag-Kalag 2025.

