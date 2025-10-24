Cebu BPOs urged to allow work-from-home setups amid quake fears

A common call center setting. | INQUIRER FILE

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local officials here are appealing to business process outsourcing (BPO) firms to allow qualified employees to work from home amid continued aftershocks from the recent 6.9-magnitude quake.

This comes as workers in high-rise offices raise growing safety fears following the series of tremors.

In a resolution authored by Councilor Joel Garganera and approved earlier this week, the city government appealed to BPO companies to “extend flexibility and compassion” by offering work from home arrangements to eligible workers, particularly those stationed in tall buildings.

“The safety and well-being of employees must always be prioritized, especially when natural calamities pose risks to physical and mental health,” the resolution read.

Garganera noted that the city has experienced “consecutive earthquakes in recent weeks,” which has prompted anxiety among workers who continue to operate in multi-story buildings.

“Many BPO employees have expressed fear over their safety, which in turn affects their focus, productivity, and overall work quality,” the resolution stated.

The city councilor emphasized that many BPO workers already possess the necessary tools, stable internet connection, and conducive home environments to maintain productivity outside the office.

Allowing them to work from home, he said, could reduce congestion in office spaces and facilitate safer, faster evacuation during emergencies. It would also ensure business continuity during building inspections or temporary closures due to safety advisories.

The move follows the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas’ (DOLE-7) recent probe into reports that several BPO firms allegedly forced employees to return to their offices despite aftershocks.

DOLE-7 Director Lawyer Roy Buenafe earlier said inspection teams were deployed to ensure companies comply with occupational safety and health (OSH) standards during disasters.

“No worker should be forced to choose between safety and livelihood,” Buenafe said. “Employers cannot compel employees to report when there is imminent danger, such as earthquakes or aftershocks.”

Under Labor Advisory No. 17, Series of 2022, workers cannot be penalized for refusing to report due to safety risks, and only authorized engineers or government agencies can issue safety certifications for workplaces.

The BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN)-Cebu recently reported that at least 10 companies allegedly violated OSH standards by ordering workers to return just 30 minutes after the earthquake.

Some firms reportedly threatened disciplinary action or pay deductions against those who refused, while others offered double pay to persuade employees to stay.

“These are unacceptable labor practices,” BIEN-Cebu said in a statement, calling for government intervention to protect workers’ rights and welfare.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña also condemned the alleged violations, warning that he would reach out directly to the clients of erring BPO companies if the reports were confirmed.

“We will hit them where it hurts,” Osmeña said. “If this happened to you, I will help. Send me a message — I will verify, and we will act.”

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Bogo City at 9:59 p.m. on September 30, shaking much of northern Cebu and prompting a state of calamity declaration. Engineers are still inspecting the structural integrity of several commercial and office buildings across the region.

Aftershocks have since continued, with local officials urging businesses to prioritize the safety of employees through work from home arrangements.

