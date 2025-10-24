Argao motorcycle collision: Three injured, settlement reached

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The persons were injured in a motorcycle collision in Barangay Binlod, Argao, southern Cebu on Thursday morning, October 23. The parties have agreed to an amicable settlement, police confirmed.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Friday, October 24, Police Staff Sergeant Mark Anthony L. Dicdican, case investigator of the Argao Municipal Police Station, said both sides decided not to pursue charges following the incident that occurred around 8:10 a.m. along the National Highway in Sitio Candabong.

The collision involved a motorcycle driven by Edwin Sienes Vincoy, 40, a resident of Amlan, Negros Oriental, and a ride-hailing motorcycle driven by Alvin Relasyon Rezon, 49, of Barangay Jampang, Argao.

Riding with Rezon was Samuel Terrence Sinday Rizon, 22, a student intern at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth located in Candabong, Argao.

Miscalculation in speed

Based on the police investigation, Vincoy was traveling northbound from Argao town proper toward Cebu City when Rezon’s motorcycle, which was about to cross the highway toward the rehabilitation center, hesitated to proceed.

The hesitation reportedly led to Vincoy’s miscalculation in speed that caused the two motorcycles to collide.

“Kaning Vehicle B, same lane sila aning Vehicle A. Unya kaning Vehicle B, nilabang kay mu-cross unta siyas crossing pababaw. Unya ang katong Vehicle A kusog kaayo, na-miscalculate niya, unya kani pu’ng Vehicle B kay hesitant pud nga mu-cross sa dalan kay hadlok pud maabtan sa Vehicle A, pero naabtan gyud sila,” Dicdican said.

The strong impact threw all three individuals off their motorcycles. Responding personnel from the Argao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) rushed them to Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital (IKMH) for immediate medical attention.

Rizon, the back rider, sustained a fracture in his chest area, and his attending physician recommended him for surgery due to the injuries he sustained from the accident. He was transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) on the same day of the incident.

Vincoy was later referred to the same hospital for a CT scan on Friday morning, October 24.

Rezon suffered minor abrasions and was discharged shortly after treatment at IKMH.

Dicdican also confirmed that both motorcycles are now under the custody of the Argao Municipal Police Station pending further assessment of the damages.

Settlement reached

Dicdican said the parties have already reached a verbal agreement, although police have yet to receive a formal written document of the settlement.

“Nagsabot sila for settlement pero wala pa mi kadawat sa ilahang formal agreement gyud. Ang giuna nila is ilahang kaugalingon,” he said.

As of this writing, police said neither party intends to pursue charges following the settlement reached between them.

