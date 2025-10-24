5150 Triathlon heads to Camiguin in 2026

Camiguin provincial government officials and 5150 race organizers pose for a group photo during its launching. | Photo from the Provincial Government of Camiguin Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Camiguin Island, known for its volcanoes, scenic coastline, and tropical charm, is set to host its first-ever 5150 Triathlon on May 3, 2026.

A popular destination in Northern Mindanao, Camiguin will open its doors to both local and international triathletes for a unique “racecation” experience that blends competition and leisure.

The event is organized by Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI), led by its president and general manager Princess Galura, and follows the same format as other 5150 races held across the Visayas and Mindanao.

SEI’s longest-running 5150 event in Panglao Island, Bohol, has drawn about 500 athletes yearly and is known for offering a more relaxed counterpart to the grueling Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Mactan.

“Camiguin has long been one of the country’s most beautiful and storied islands, and bringing a 5150 race here allows us to combine both adventure and cultural discovery,” said Galura during the event’s launch earlier this week in Camiguin’s Nouveau Resort.

“Each 5150 race is designed to highlight the beauty of its host destination, and Camiguin, with its iconic Sunken Cemetery and scenic coastal roads, is an unforgettable addition to our calendar,” she added.

The swim leg will take place off the coast of Old Catarman, where the Sunken Cemetery Monument rises from the sea—one of the island’s most famous landmarks. The bike route will follow a two-loop course along the Circumferential Road, starting at the Old Spanish Church Ruins and circling the island’s coastline and green countryside. The run will conclude at the Camiguin Sports Complex, where athletes will finish with a lap around the track oval amid cheers from the local crowd.

Governor Xavier Jesus “XJ” D. Romualdo welcomed the upcoming race as a major boost for the province’s sports and tourism programs.

“We are proud to welcome triathletes from across the Philippines and around the world to experience Camiguin, not just as a destination, but as a community that celebrates nature, culture, and active living,” said Governor Romualdo.

“Hosting the 5150 Triathlon reflects our commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and showcasing the island’s natural wonders in a responsible and exciting way,” he added.

The 5150 Camiguin features a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike, and 10-kilometer run—a total distance of 51.5 kilometers.

