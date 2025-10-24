Mandaue elementary school still awaiting OBO clearance

Mandaue City Central Elementary School. | CDN Digital photo Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The administration of Mandaue City Central Elementary School is still awaiting the official clearance from the Office of the Building Official (OBO) regarding one of its buildings that sustained damage from the recent earthquakes that struck Cebu.

The school principal said the building in question has undergone three inspections since the 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Cebu on September 30. It was followed by the 7.4-magnitude quake in Davao Oriental — which was also felt in parts of Cebu — and a series of aftershocks in the succeeding days.

During the first inspection, the 10-classroom building was declared unsafe and was initially recommended for demolition after visible cracks were found on its walls and foundation. However, in later assessments — particularly the most recent one on October 16, led by Engineer Jun Pastor Achilles of the OBO — the demolition recommendation was lifted. The team instead advised that the building be retrofitted to reinforce its structure.

“For assurance and safety, we are waiting for the official clearance from the Office of the Building Official, which may be issued next week,” the principal said, emphasizing that the affected portion of the building remains off-limits until an official certification is released.

The school clarified that only two buildings were affected, not the entire campus. The Gabaldon Heritage Building housing administrative offices — including the guidance and principal’s offices was also damaged and recommended for retrofitting.

Since it is a protected heritage structure, the school has already coordinated with the OBO and the concerned heritage authorities to ensure that all interventions comply with preservation standards.

Following the earthquakes, Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, along with officials from the City Engineering Office and other local government departments, personally visited Mandaue City Central Elementary School to assess the situation.

Upon inspection, Mayor Ouano directed a thorough evaluation of the affected building to ensure that no classes would resume inside any structure deemed unsafe.

“The mayor really took time to visit us,” the principal said. “When he saw the cracks, he instructed that further inspection be conducted to confirm the building’s condition.”

The building, which houses ten classrooms, serves both morning and afternoon sessions — equivalent to 20 class groups in total. With blended learning currently in place, the school has been able to continue classes without major disruption while waiting for the OBO clearance.

At present, 70 percent of teachers are handling online classes, while 30 percent are implementing modular learning for students who lack internet access or electronic devices. Teachers prepare printed Learning Sheets, which parents or guardians pick up and return on scheduled dates.

Some teachers have also transitioned to digital tools like Google Forms to streamline the learning process.

