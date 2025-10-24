menu
Property Views What's Up!

King Properties and Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp. unveil Sakura Residences, a new  joint venture in Mandaue City 

- October 24, 2025

King Properties, in partnership with Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp., proudly  announces the signing of their latest joint venture development in Tabok, Mandaue City – Sakura  Residences, a new landmark poised to elevate Mandaue’s residential landscape. 

With Sakura Residences, Mandaue City is set to welcome a new urban destination—a celebration  of cross-cultural collaboration, design excellence, and lasting partnership between Japan and the  Philippines.

The partnership was officially sealed on October 22, 2025, through a ceremonial signing held at  the Event Hall of 1Nito Tower, marking another significant milestone in the enduring  collaboration between the two companies. 

Blending the refined discipline of Japanese design aesthetics with the rich warmth of Filipino  heritage, Sakura Residences is envisioned as a contemporary residential community that offers a  harmonious balance of sophistication, cultural authenticity, and everyday comfort. This new  development reflects the partners’ shared commitment to innovation, quality, and community focused living.  

Sakura Residences marks the second successful collaboration between King Properties and  Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp., following the success of Danarra South and Danarra North. Building on these achievements, the new venture reaffirms their dedication to creating  sustainable, people-centered communities that set a higher standard of living. 

With Sakura Residences by King Properties, Mandaue City is set to welcome a new urban destination—a celebration  of cross-cultural collaboration, design excellence, and lasting partnership between Japan and the  Philippines.

Latest Stories
Most Read
