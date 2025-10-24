King Properties and Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp. unveil Sakura Residences, a new  joint venture in Mandaue City 

King Properties, in partnership with Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp., proudly announces the signing of their latest joint venture development in Tabok, Mandaue City – Sakura Residences, a new landmark poised to elevate Mandaue’s residential landscape.

With Sakura Residences, Mandaue City is set to welcome a new urban destination—a celebration of cross-cultural collaboration, design excellence, and lasting partnership between Japan and the Philippines.

The partnership was officially sealed on October 22, 2025, through a ceremonial signing held at the Event Hall of 1Nito Tower, marking another significant milestone in the enduring collaboration between the two companies.

Blending the refined discipline of Japanese design aesthetics with the rich warmth of Filipino heritage, Sakura Residences is envisioned as a contemporary residential community that offers a harmonious balance of sophistication, cultural authenticity, and everyday comfort. This new development reflects the partners’ shared commitment to innovation, quality, and community focused living.

Sakura Residences marks the second successful collaboration between King Properties and Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp., following the success of Danarra South and Danarra North. Building on these achievements, the new venture reaffirms their dedication to creating sustainable, people-centered communities that set a higher standard of living.

With Sakura Residences by King Properties, Mandaue City is set to welcome a new urban destination—a celebration of cross-cultural collaboration, design excellence, and lasting partnership between Japan and the Philippines.