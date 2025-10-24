Malabuyoc foreman nabbed for stabbing construction worker

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 51-year-old construction foreman was arrested after allegedly stabbing one of his workers during a heated argument at a bunkhouse in Barangay Armeña, Malabuyoc, Cebu, on Thursday night, October 23.

Police identified the suspect as Christopher Yanoc Amaro, 51, married, and a resident of Barangay Dawis, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

The victim was identified as Jomarie Baldado Abuso, 30, a construction worker from the same company and a resident of Barangay Lamugong, Manhuyod, Negros Oriental.

According to the Malabuyoc Municipal Police Station, the incident was reported around 9:20 p.m., about an hour after the stabbing occurred inside the workers’ bunkhouse.

Police immediately responded and arrested Amaro at the scene.

Work-related disagreements

In an interview with CDN Digital on Friday, October 24, Police Senior Master Sergeant Ronidilo Duerme, the case investigator, said that Amaro and Abuso had an argument earlier that morning, which was reportedly settled by their site engineer.

However, later that evening, Abuso was drinking with several co-workers at the bunkhouse when Amaro—who had been drinking in a neighboring barangay—returned intoxicated and joined the group.

The earlier disagreement between the two allegedly resurfaced during the drinking session, this time escalating into violence.

“Pagkagabii, ang biktima kay naa siya’y mga barkada, nag-inom diha rapud sa bunkhouse nila. Unya, ang suspect kay nilakaw man to, niadto sa lain nga barangay unya pag-uli, hubog na pud. Pag-abot, niipon ra og inom nila, and then taud-taud, napukaw napud to ang ilahang lalis pagkabuntag. Mao to, nagdala man ni og kutsilyo ning suspetsado, diritso dunggab,” he said.

(That night, the victim was drinking with some friends at their bunkhouse. The suspect had gone to another barangay and returned drunk. When he arrived, he joined the group, and after a while, their earlier argument flared up again. The suspect, who had a knife, immediately stabbed the victim.)

During the confrontation, Amaro allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Abuso in the left side of his chest.

Witnesses told police that the dispute stemmed from work-related disagreements, particularly over policies imposed by the foreman that some workers reportedly did not agree with.

Abuso was rushed to the Malabuyoc District Hospital for initial treatment but was later referred to a hospital in Cebu City around 11:45 p.m. for further medical care due to the severity of his injuries.

Victim in stable condition

As of Friday, October 24, police said the victim was initially unresponsive but has since regained consciousness and is now in stable condition.

Duerme said the victim is conscious and able to communicate. Police are set to obtain his affidavit once his condition allows.

Amaro remains in the custody of the Malabuyoc Municipal Police Station as investigators prepare to file a frustrated homicide charge against him.

Witnesses are also expected to appear at the police station over the weekend to provide sworn statements as part of the ongoing investigation.

