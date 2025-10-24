Signify Foundation and Security Bank Foundation partner to light up classrooms across the Philippines

MAKATI CITY, PHILIPPINES — Signify Foundation, a non-profit organization primarily funded by Signify, has partnered with the Security Bank Foundation, Inc. (SBFI) to brighten learning spaces and empower students across the Philippines.

With on-ground implementation support from Signify Philippines, Signify Foundation is donating sustainable LED lighting for at least 50 new public school classrooms that SBFI will build nationwide in 2026.

In photo (L–R): Seated: Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Philippines, Her Excellency Marielle Geraedts; Signify Country Leader, Raghuraman Chandrasekhar; SBFI Chairman, Rafael F. Simpao, Jr.; and SBFI Trustee, Melissa Aquino. Standing: Senior Commercial Officer of the Embassy of the Netherlands to the Philippines, Patricia Alvendia; Signify Integrated Communications Manager, Ghie Papa; Signify Channel Marketing Manager, Vannessa Velarde; Security Bank Corporation Branch Banking Head, Leslie Cham; SBFI Executive Director, Louie De Real; SBFI Program Officer, Jamiel Galimba; and SBFI Communications Officer, Ricardo Llego.

The partnership was officially signed on October 22, 2025, at the Security Bank Centre in Makati City, bringing together leaders from both organizations to advance their shared mission, supporting education and enabling communities through sustainable lighting solutions.

The Signify Foundation aims to increase access to light and promote education, safety, and well-being in underserved communities worldwide. By focusing on sustainability and social equity, the Foundation helps people live, learn, and thrive under better lighting – a key enabler for progress and development.

“Light has the power to uplift lives – it brings safety, hope, and opportunity,” said Yue Cui, Director of the Signify Foundation. “Through this partnership, we are illuminating more than classrooms; we are lighting up the dreams of Filipino children who deserve every chance to learn and thrive. Across the world, the Signify Foundation is committed to bringing light to communities where it’s needed most, and here in the Philippines, we are proud to help create brighter, more inspiring learning environments that empower every child to believe in a better tomorrow.”

Proper lighting plays a crucial role in education; it reduces eye strain, enhances focus, and helps students concentrate better. Moreover, energy-efficient LED lighting lowers electricity consumption, allowing schools to redirect resources toward educational programs and materials.

“At Signify, we believe in the power of light to create meaningful change. Through this project, we’re not only lighting up classrooms, we’re helping students see, learn, and create under better light,” said Raghuraman Chandrasekhar, Commercial Leader for Professional Signify Philippines.

For years, Security Bank Foundation has been a steadfast advocate for education, building classrooms, training teachers, and supporting scholars across the country. With Signify’s LED lighting solutions, schools across the Philippines will soon have brighter, safer, and more inspiring learning spaces.

“Security Bank Foundation builds the classrooms, but our partners, like Signify, help us deliver our mission. The donation of light bulbs from Signify is a powerful reminder that elevating education is a shared responsibility, where every resource is vital to fully upgrade public school facilities,” said SBFI Chairman Rafael Simpao, Jr.

Together, Signify Foundation and Security Bank Foundation are lighting the way toward a brighter, smarter, and more sustainable future, proving that when organizations collaborate with purpose, they can truly create Brighter Lives and a Better World for generations to come.