Badian canyoneering: Tour guide safe after being hit by falling rocks

The 39-year-old tour guide from Badian, Cebu who sustained injuries from falling rocks while at work was given assistance by the Badian local government unit (LGU) and Badian Tourism Office. | Photo courtesy of Public Information Department of the Municipality of Badian

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 39-year-old tour guide was injured after being hit by falling rocks while on a canyoneering tour in Barangay Matutinao, Badian, Cebu, on Thursday morning, October 23.

Authorities identified the injured guide as Ritjel Baldivino Aspacio, a resident of Barangay Malabago, Badian.

The incident happened at around 11:50 a.m., during a canyoneering activity.

READ: Canyoneering, Kawasan Falls operation suspended for now

READ: Canyoneering–why you should try it at least once in your life

According to the Badian Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), Aspacio sustained abrasions on his left shoulder after a rock fell from the cliffside and struck him while guiding tourists through the site.

Emergency responders from the DRRMO and local rescuers quickly assisted Aspacio and brought him to the Badian District Hospital for medical evaluation and X-ray.

Following the incident, the Badian local government unit (LGU) immediately extended financial, medical, and insurance assistance, as well as a sack of rice from Mayor Jerome Librando to support the injured guide’s recovery.

The office also confirmed that a site inspection and safety assessment were conducted by Badian DRRMO after the incident.

Based on their findings, the terrain was declared safe for canyoneering activities.

As of Friday, October 24, Aspacio is recovering, and operations in the area continue under normal monitoring conditions.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP