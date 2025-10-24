Badian canyoneering trail safe after rockfall; injured tour guide receives assistance

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | October 24,2025 - 07:59 PM

The 39-year-old tour guide from Badian, Cebu who sustained injuries from falling rocks was given assistance by the Badian local government unit (LGU) and Badian Tourism Office. | Photo courtesy of Public Information Department of the Municipality of Badian

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Badian Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) has declared the canyoneering trail in Barangay Matutinao, Badian, safe for continued operations following a safety inspection conducted after a rockfall incident that injured a tour guide on Thursday morning, October 23.

The inspection was carried out early Friday, October 24, by DRRMO personnel together with tourism officials, who traced the section of the trail from the upper cliff where the boulder fell down to the canyoneering route leading to the main Kawasan Falls.

The DRRMO confirmed that the terrain remains stable and that no further hazards were detected.

The Badian Tourism Office added that the rockfall was an isolated incident, allowing canyoneering activities to continue under normal monitoring.

Tour guide injured

Authorities identified the injured guide as Ritjel Baldivino Aspacio, 39, a resident of Barangay Malabago, Badian.

The incident happened around 11:50 a.m., nearly noon, while he was guiding tourists through the Matutinao canyoneering route.

A rock estimated to have fallen from a height of 15 to 20 feet struck Aspacio, causing abrasions on his left shoulder and bruising around his ribs.

Responders from the Badian DRRMO immediately brought him to the Badian District Hospital for X-ray and medical evaluation, which confirmed that he sustained no fractures.

Following the incident, the Badian local government unit (LGU), led by Mayor Jerome Librando, provided financial, medical, and insurance assistance, along with a sack of rice, to support Aspacio during his recovery.

“Ang tour guide, giadto na gyud siya sa amoang tourism staff ganiha. So far, okay ra jud ang guide karon ug wala ra naunsa iyahang ulo kay naka-helmet man siya. Importante gyud ang helmet gyud,” said Reymart Esparaguera, a staff member of the Badian Tourism Office.

(Our tourism staff personally checked on the tour guide earlier. So far, he’s doing fine, and his head wasn’t injured because he was wearing a helmet. Helmets are really very important.)

As of Friday, Aspacio was reported to be in stable condition.

Canyoneering declared safe by officials

The Badian Tourism Office confirmed that canyoneering operations and access to Kawasan Falls remain open after the safety assessments.

Officials clarified that the rockfall incident was an isolated case, emphasizing that such occurrences are extremely rare during canyoneering activities.

They added that the area remains untouched and naturally preserved, assuring the public that no external disturbances contributed to the incident.

The office also assured that strict safety measures are in place for all canyoneering activities, including the mandatory use of helmets and adherence to established routes.

These protocols, officials said, are part of the local government’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of both guides and tourists while navigating the natural terrain.

“So far, okay ra gyud si guide. Pasalamat ta, tungod pud sa helmet. Amo gyud nang gi-raise importantly nga precaution gyud nang helmet kay nisud man ta sa territory sa nature,” the office said.

(So far, the guide is doing fine. We’re thankful too, because of the helmet. We always emphasize that wearing a helmet is an important precaution since we’re entering nature’s territory.)

Tourism personnel clarified that activities are only suspended when heavy rainfall or flood risks are detected.

The LGU reiterated its commitment to maintaining strict safety standards and regular trail inspections to ensure the continued safety of both tourists and guides participating in canyoneering activities in Badian.

