4.8-magnitude aftershock jolts Bogo City on Oct. 24

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Bogo City in northern Cebu at 9:59 p.m. on Friday, October 24.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), it another aftershock of the powerful magnitude 6.9 quake recorded last September 30.The epicenter of the tremor was located approximately five kilometers east of Bogo City at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Shaking was also felt in other parts of Cebu, including Cebu City.

