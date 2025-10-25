Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s former queen dead at 93: palace

Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej (R) sits next to Queen Sirikit (L) during a review of the honor guard as a part of the celebration to commemorate his 81th birthday at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok on December 2, 2008. AFP FILE PHOTO

BANGKOK — Thailand’s former Queen Sirikit, the mother of current King Vajiralongkorn and wife of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Friday at the age of 93, the palace said.

Sirikit — the wife of deceased King Bhumibol Adulyadej who ruled from 1946 until 2016 — died late Friday, the palace said in a statement.

“Her majesty’s condition worsened until Friday and she passed away at 9:21 pm… at Chulalongkorn hospital at age 93,” said the palace statement.

Sirikit had “suffered several illnesses” while hospitalized since 2019, including a blood infection this month, it added.

In the 1960s, she met US presidents and stars, including Elvis Presley, and was repeatedly featured on Western magazine covers.

