Liloan church where woman was found dead ordered closed

Liloan police examine the premises of San Fernando El Rey Parish in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town in northern Cebu after a suspected mauling occurred inside church on Friday morning, October 24. — Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY — The Archdiocese of Cebu has ordered the temporary closure of the Parish Church of San Fernando Rey in Liloan town, about 18 kilometers north of Cebu City, after a woman was found dead inside the church premises on Friday morning, October 24, 2025.

Archbishop Alberto Uy expressed “deep sorrow and grave concern” over what he described as a “grave act of desecration” within a sacred place, following reports that the assault occurred inside the Liloan church.

“We unite in prayer for the victim’s family as we condemn in the strongest terms this act of violence committed within the very house of God,” Uy said in a statement issued Friday.

READ: Liloan: Woman found dead inside church after suspected mauling

READ: EXPLAINER: Why desecrated churches have to be closed indefinitely

Citing Canon 1211 of the Code of Canon Law, the archbishop said the church has been desecrated because it “suffered grave injury through acts done in it which are seriously disrespectful and give scandal to the faithful.”

Following a preliminary review of the incident and closed-circuit television (CCTV) evidence, the archdiocese confirmed that the assault took place inside the church, prompting Uy to suspend all public acts of divine worship at the parish until a penitential rite of reparation is conducted.

“The exercise of divine worship is forbidden there until the injury has been repaired,” the archbishop said, adding that the rite of reparation will be determined in consultation with the parish clergy and the chancery.

Uy also called on the faithful to respond to the tragedy “not with anger, but with prayer, compassion, and solidarity — especially for the victim and her family.”

At around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Liloan church personnel discovered an unidentified woman lying motionless close to the entrance of the church.

Responders rushed her to the nearby Danao City District Hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival by attending physician Dr. Francisco dela Cuesta.

Police said the woman, believed to be around 30 years old, sustained visible head injuries, blood from the nose, and ligature marks on the neck, suggesting she was beaten and possibly strangled before she died.

Investigators were still working to identify the victim and determine the motive behind the crime. No suspect has been named as of this writing.

The incident has deeply shaken parishioners and residents of Liloan, prompting tighter security measures around churches in the province.

“May the Lord, rich in mercy and justice, purify and restore His temple and bring peace to all who grieve,” Uy said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP