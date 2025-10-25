Cebu BRT: World Bank may not pursue next phases due to delays

BUS STATION. This is the architectural design of one of the stations of the Cebu City Bus Rapid Transit project. —FACEBOOK

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Financial institution World Bank has indicated that it “may no longer” proceed with Packages 2 and 3 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) Project.

This is unless the government resolves long-standing delays and accelerates implementation of the ongoing first phase before the loan expires in 2026.

In a Cebu City news report, the World Bank held a coordination meeting with the Cebu City Government and the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) management earlier this week.

During the meeting, John Richardson, the World Bank’s urban transport specialist, said the international financial institution remains supportive of Cebu’s mass transport vision but acknowledged that persistent delays have constrained the project’s rollout.

He said that based on discussions with the national government, the World Bank is currently not pursuing Packages 2 and 3 due to long-standing issues that have prevented the full utilization of the loan funds.

However, he clarified that the World Bank remains open to reevaluating and possibly continuing the project if the government can complete Package 1 smoothly and on schedule.

Repackaging before 2026 loan deadline

The World Bank also recommended that the government repackage or reassess its implementation strategy for Package 1 before the P990-million loan expires in September 2026.

Package 1 of the Cebu BRT covers the route from the Cebu South Bus Terminal up to Fuente Osmeña Circle, excluding the portion in front of the Capitol Building, which was removed during the administration of former governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

The Washington-based institution had earlier raised the project’s risk rating to “high” and its implementation progress to “unsatisfactory,” warning that the CBRT “will not be able to complete a substantial amount of balance activities within the current closing date.”

It also stressed that the “pace of project implementation has slowed down considerably,” particularly as major civil works remain incomplete.

Issues in right-of-way and civil works

Among the key issues flagged were the acquisition of road right-of-way (RROW) and the status of the Capital Station segment.

For RROW, the DOTr has allocated P8 billion, excluding the segment from Mambaling to Bulacao under another package. Of 55 affected lots, 31 only require completion of documents before the government can release full payment to the property owners.

The DOTr has also assured the city that funds for RROW payments are available and will be downloaded to the local government unit once documentation is finalized.

Mayor Nestor Archival said he has directed the City Hall Cebu BRT team to fast-track the processing of property documents and submit the requirements to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which will endorse them to the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) for payment.

“We need to push this because just imagine—a lot of money is there and we’re not using it,” Archival earlier said.

Next phases in limbo

Package 2 connects the South Road Properties (SRP) to Mambaling via N. Bacalso Avenue, while Package 3 was designed to extend the BRT corridor from Fuente Osmeña Circle to the Cebu IT Park.

The World Bank has suggested that if the government still intends to pursue these remaining components, it may explore a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement as an alternative funding mechanism.

Long-delayed dream project

The Cebu BRT, the country’s first bus rapid transit system, was conceived in the 1990s as a mass transport solution to Metro Cebu’s worsening traffic. Despite receiving a $141-million World Bank loan, the project suffered from years of political opposition, bureaucratic bottlenecks, and multiple redesigns.

Construction under the new design began only in 2022 but again faced setbacks, including a temporary halt ordered by then-Governor Garcia on the portion fronting the Capitol.

Earlier this month, Archival announced that Package 1 of the CBRT would officially begin partial operations on November 5, 2025, with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expected to lead the inauguration.

The initial run will cover the route from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Osmeña Boulevard, marking the first operational phase of the 13-kilometer Cebu BRT corridor that will eventually link South Road Properties to the Cebu IT Park through 17 stations.

