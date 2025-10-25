Cebu City buy-bust: Three nabbed in Brgy. Sawang Calero drug den
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A taxi driver and two others were arrested after anti-narcotics operatives dismantled a suspected drug den in Sitio Omega Block 2, Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City, during a buy-bust operation on Friday afternoon, October 24.
The Cebu City buy-bust operation, conducted at around 3:52 p.m., was jointly carried out by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and personnel from Pasil Police Station.
Authorities identified the primary target as alias “Bruce,” 29, jobless, and a resident of the area, who was allegedly the drug den maintainer.
Also arrested were two alleged visitors to the den — alias “Virgilio,” 44, a taxi driver from Barangay Kamputhaw, and alias “Solidad,” 39, a ready-to-wear (RTW) clothes seller from Barangay Sawang Calero.
During the operation, agents confiscated three packs of suspected shabu weighing approximately 10.06 grams, valued at P68,408, along with the marked buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and various drug paraphernalia.
Operatives said the operation stemmed from information provided by a concerned citizen and followed by a weeklong case buildup.
Based on investigation, the suspects reportedly operated with an estimated weekly drug disposal of about five grams.
All seized evidence from the Cebu City buy-bust have been submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination, while the suspects are now detained at the PDEA-7 headquarters in Lahug, Cebu City.
According to PDEA, maintaining a drug den carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of up to P10 million, while visiting one is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to P500,000.
