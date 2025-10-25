Emman Atienza naay death threats gikan sa mga DDS: The hate has piled up…

Emman Atienza (wala nga photo) ug Kim Atienza ug si Emman (tuo nga photo). | via Bandera

“Social media pressure” ang sud sa katapusan nga mensahe sa social personality ug Sparkle artist nga si Emman Atienza usa pa siya nitaliwan sa laing kalibutan.

Mao pod ni ang usa sa mga rason ngano ni-deactivate sa iyang TikTok account ang 19-anyos nga anak sa Kapuso TV host nga si Kim Atienza pila ka semana usa nabalit ang iyang pagkamatay sa Biyernes, Oktubre 24.

Kini matud ni Ervin Santiago sa Bandera kung diin kini nakuha nga balita.

Ngano gideactivate niya ang iyang TikTok

Sa iyang Instagram channel gisulti ni Emman kung ngano siya nagsugod og TikTok — kini para magsilbi nga “little diary” niya kung asa man niya mashare ang pipila ka importante nga mga nahitabo sa iyang kinabuhi.

“I started posting on tiktok last year & as exposure thereapy because i was very insecure of my looks and personality for a long time. i wanted to push myself to be authentic & proud.

“Along the way, many of you found me. it’s been a great journey not only have i become infinitely more confident, secure, and authentic, i’ve also met so many amazing people along the way. i gained traction pretty quickly & had almost a million followers too, which is very cool. im so grateful.

Death threats from DDS

“That being said, it’s becoming increasingly hard to be authentic and proud over the past few months. don’t get me wrong, i can handle hate.

“I’ve gotten death threats from DDS everyday, misogynists in my comments telling me im stupid, burner accounts of high school bullies trying to egg me on. none of that has really phased me that much.

“I’ve always understood that the philippines is a very conservative country & ive tried to do what i can to push back on backwards systems.

“But i feel like the hate has piled up in my head subconsciously. Every time i post, i feel excited but also anxious and dreadful knowing there’s going to be some hate i’ll have to force myself to ignore.

“I catch myself checking my notifications every few minutes, hyper aware of every little thing about me,” matud pa sa mensahe ni Emman.

Did social media not for money

Nipadayon siya sa iyang mensahe nga, “I’ve never really did social media for money. i did it for fun, self expression, and community. maybe i’d put up with the hate knowing i’d be receiving a paycheck at the end of every month. but my main compensation was always the joy & passion i felt when posting – which has been fading.

“For the past month or two, i’ve been debating a break. i remembered why i started tiktok: to be authentic & proud. i find myself becoming less proud, more anxious.

“So today i finally decided to deactivate my account. im not sure when i’ll come back. maybe in a few days, maybe a few months, reset my values, & clear my head of the dread. just need to breath a bit & take a break.

“Thank you guys for following me! it really means a lot.”