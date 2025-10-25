Ombudsman junks graft complaint vs Rama, 7 others over assessor row

[FILE] Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is seen in this October 24, 2025 photo. | Pia Piq

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed for lack of probable cause the criminal complaint for graft and corruption filed against former mayor Michael Rama and seven other city officials.

This is in connection with the reassignment controversy involving four employees of the City Assessor’s Office.

No sufficient basis

In a September 1, 2025 resolution released to the media by RBTA Law Office on Saturday, October 25, the Ombudsman found no sufficient basis to indict Rama and his co-respondents for violating Section 3(e) and (f) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

It said the elements of manifest partiality, evident bad faith, or gross inexcusable negligence were “absent.”

The complaint, filed on February 23, 2024, by Filomena E. Atuel, Maria Almicar E. Diongzon, Sybil Ann R. Ybañez, and Chito B. Dela Cerna, accused Rama and seven others — City Administrator Collin N. Rosell; City Assessor Officer-in-Charge Maria Theresa C. Rosell; Assistant Department Heads Francis May L. Jacaban and Angelique B. Cabugao; Administrative Division Head Jay-Ar B. Pescante; Records Management Division Head Lester Joey O. Beniga; and Computer Division Head Nelyn P. Sanrojo — of conspiring to withhold their pay and refuse their reinstatement despite favorable rulings from the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

No bad faith, no partiality

“The second and third elements of the offense are lacking,” the Ombudsman ruled, noting that while all respondents were public officers, there was no showing of “manifest partiality, evident bad faith, or gross inexcusable negligence” in their actions.

It defined “manifest partiality” as “a clear, notorious or plain inclination to favor one side rather than another,” “evident bad faith” as “a palpable and patently dishonest purpose or some moral obliquity,” and “gross inexcusable negligence” as “the want of the slightest care.”

The Ombudsman said Rama’s refusal to reinstate the complainants and release their salaries following the CSC Regional Office VII’s October 2023 decisions was justified, as he had filed motions for reconsideration and a petition for review before the CSC Central Office, both of which suspended the execution of the rulings.

“Mayor Rama claimed that he simply relied in good faith that the CSC Decisions were not yet final and executory and that the execution of a judgment would be allowed only when it would become final and executory,” the resolution stated.

Good faith presumed

The Ombudsman found merit in Rama’s defense and held that his reliance on the rules was made “in good faith,” adding that the CSC decisions did not explicitly state that they were “immediately executory.”

“It is axiomatic that good faith is always presumed unless convincing evidence to the contrary is adduced,” the resolution read. “Also, this Office takes special consideration of the fact that the Reassignment Orders are highly disputed in this case.”

The resolution cited the Supreme Court ruling in People v. Diosdado G. Pallasigue, where a mayor was acquitted of graft after acting under a mistaken but good-faith belief that a writ of execution was necessary before implementing a CSC reinstatement order.

“Punishing [Rama] with imprisonment for his wrong understanding of procedural rules is not what the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act seeks to punish,” the Ombudsman stressed, echoing the Court’s reasoning in Pallasigue.

No undue injury proven

The Ombudsman also said the complainants failed to prove that they suffered “undue injury” or that Rama or the other respondents gave “unwarranted benefits, advantage, or preference” to any party.

“In the present case, any purported injury [the complainants] may have suffered as a result of the delay in the release of [their] salary was not quantified and does not satisfy the element of undue injury, as akin to actual damages,” it added.

Complaint dismissed

“For lack of probable cause,” the Ombudsman concluded, “this Office resolves to dismiss the criminal complaint.”

The resolution was approved by Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Dante Vargas, with Assistant Ombudsman for the Visayas Dante Vargas concurring.

Earlier administrative ruling

The dismissal of the criminal case comes nearly two months after the Ombudsman’s September 1, 2025, administrative decision, which found Rama and City Assessor Maria Theresa Rosell guilty of Oppression or Grave Abuse of Authority over the same reassignment controversy.

In that 28-page decision, the Ombudsman said both officials acted “with cruelty, severity, or excessive use of authority” when they reassigned four tax mappers “without valid grounds, stripped them of pay, and left them without clear duties.”

They were meted a one-year suspension, later converted into a fine equivalent to six months’ salary since Rama was no longer in office.

The same decision cleared six other city officials — the same co-respondents in the dismissed graft complaint — for lack of sufficient evidence.

Background of the controversy

Atuel, Diongzon, Ybañez, and Dela Cerna were reassigned from the City Assessor’s Office in mid-2023. The CSC Regional Office VII later ruled the reassignments “invalid and without legal effect,” saying they were not made in the exigency of service and effectively deprived the employees of work and pay.

Rama lost his bid for reelection in May 2025 to now-Mayor Nestor Archival Sr.

He had earlier been preventively suspended in May 2024 and dismissed in October 2024 in connection with separate administrative cases arising from the same controversy.

