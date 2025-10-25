Cebu City fire razes furniture factory, 4 houses in Talamban

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | October 25,2025 - 01:28 PM

This is the aftermath of the fire that destroyed a furniture factory and nearby homes in Sitio Nasipit, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, early Saturday, October 25. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office-CCRRMO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A pre-dawn blaze razed a furniture factory and several nearby homes in Sitio Nasipit, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, early Saturday, October 25.

The fire left at least 16 families, made up of 49 individuals, homeless, this was based on an initial report from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) and the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

Aside from that, it also caused extensive property damage.

The fire broke out at 2:22 a.m. inside Pelayo’s Furniture, a family-owned establishment, and quickly spread to adjacent residential structures, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) –Talamban Substation.

The factory, owned by Alfredo Pelayo, and several homes were reduced to ashes before firefighters fully extinguished the flames.

Fire investigators recorded a total of seven houses affected, of which four were totally burned and three only gutted.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The BFP said it received the alarm at 2:22 a.m., immediately responded within three minutes, and declared the fire under control at 4:07 a.m. before declaring it fire out by 4:46 a.m.

The incident reached second alarm status at 2:41 a.m.

Multiple fire stations from neighboring cities also responded, including units from Mandaue City Fire Station, Talisay City Fire Station, and barangay fire brigades, totaling 19 auxiliary responders. One ambulance also stood by for medical emergencies.

Authorities reported that the fire affected a total floor area of approximately 720 square meters, damaging both the furniture facility and nearby residences.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by fire officers from BFP.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City government, through the CCDRRMO and DSWS, has begun extending assistance to the affected families, including relief support to the fire victims, who were temporarily staying at the Talamban barangay hall.

As of press time, the BFP continues to assess the extent of property damage and determine the origin of the blaze.

