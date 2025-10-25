Major champions help Philippines chase golf tourist billions

South Africa’s Dean Burmester tees off on the first hole during round 3 of the International Series Philippines golf tournament at Sta. Elena Golf Club in Santa Rosa, Laguna province on October 25, 2025. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)

STA. ELENA GOLF CLUB, Laguna, Philippines — The Philippines is laying out the red carpet this week to some of golf’s biggest names, part of a grand government plan to diversify tourism with sport at the forefront.

The Southeast Asian nation is pitching for a share of the huge golf tourism market in Asia that is projected to generate $9 billion by 2030, according to figures from US analysts Grand View Research.

To showcase what the country can offer, the government has thrown its weight behind this week’s International Series tournament featuring four major champions and the cream of Asia.

The country rakes in a shade over $40 billion a year from tourism, say official figures, but the contribution from golf is negligible.

That is because the Philippines has not been an easy destination for cash-rich golf tourists, according to industry expert Mike Besa.

Private clubs have been largely inaccessible to visitors, with members unwilling to share their facilities.

“Golf in our country is difficult, at best,” Besa wrote in the Philippines Business Mirror newspaper.

“Most times it’s just frustrating for the unseasoned traveller.

“Even large tour operators have thrown their hands up in surrender at the rigours of doing business here.”

Presidential backing

It is far easier to go to Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam or Japan, where tourists are readily accepted on the course and their cash is welcomed in the clubhouse.

Lyle Uy, director for golf tourism and special projects at the Philippine government’s Department of Tourism, has been tasked with changing that landscape and opening up the game.

He did not reveal details of the government’s financial investment in this week’s event, one of nine elevated International Series tournaments on the Asian Tour with a $2 million prize fund.

But he said its support took many forms.

“Number one is trying to convince our friends from different countries to look at the Philippines,” Uy told AFP in the shadow of the opulent Sta. Elena clubhouse, south of Manila.

Out on the course, set in a sprawling private estate, former Masters champions Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel pulled in big crowds against a backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains.

It is the most prestigious lineup ever assembled for a golf tournament in the Philippines.

But the beautifully manicured fairways and greens may reinforce a view that golf is only for the rich in a country where poverty is rife and the average GDP per capita is about $4,000. In nearby Hong Kong it is $54,000.

“Most of the golf courses here are private. More than 90 percent,” admitted Uy.

“So we’re looking into actually extending the support to the owners of these properties so that they open up.”

His department has powerful backing. Two years ago President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared an ambition to make the Philippines a sports tourism destination.

Accessible, affordable

Patrick Gregorio is chairman of the Philippines Sports Commission, which is responsible for developing athletes.

He believes that the government commitment means they can convince clubs to throw open their doors to help grow the game.

“When you say accessible that means affordable,” Gregorio told AFP.

“I am sure that the private clubs will help. If we, the Philippines Sports Commission, give them a clear programme then they will support it.

“It will really change the landscape of golf in the Philippines.”

Tourism to the Philippines accounts for almost 10 percent of the country’s GDP, mainly generated from people seeking sand, sea, surf and scuba diving.

“We are known for our beaches, but at the end of the day, there is a lot more to the Philippines,” said Uy.

“It’s not only golf. We are looking into triathlon. We’re looking at running. Our marathons are starting to pick up. We have diving.”

The push to make the Philippines a premier sporting destination does not begin and end with hosting a top-class golf tournament.

In recent years the country has staged a Basketball World Cup, a Volleyball World Championship and the Southeast Asian Games.

In conjunction with the top-class field this week, music concerts are part of an entertainment package to send a message that the Philippines should be on every golf tourist’s to-do list.

“Hopefully the buzz around this event helps golf in the Philippines grow faster,” Reed, the 2018 US Masters champion, told AFP.

“The easiest way to grow the game is to bring in the best players in the world to showcase golf and its fun side.

“That’s what I think this week will do, especially for younger generations.”

