Mandaue: Nearly 100 vehicles clamped for illegal parking – TEAM

A vehicle was clamped along C. Ouano Street in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, for illegal parking on Thursday, October 23.| Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Nearly 100 vehicles have been clamped by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) as part of its ongoing campaign against illegal parking, according to TEAM head Hyll Retuya.

The operation began with intensified monitoring in late September, initially focusing on A. Del Rosario Street and S.B. Cabahug Street — areas frequently reported for illegal parking.

Retuya said the operation was being expanded citywide to include other major streets and barangays.

Motorists face a clamping fee of P1,500, plus fines of P1,000 for illegal parking and P1,000 for leaving a vehicle unattended.

“So far, our intensified campaign against illegal parking, especially overnight parking, has been effective,” Retuya said. “We’ve received feedback showing that areas once crowded with parked cars around the clock are now cleared.

He added that the agency patrols would continue nightly and had started covering new areas.

“Every night we keep roaming, and every week we extend to new locations. In fact, last night we began operations in Looc, where we also clamped vehicles,” Retuya said.

He noted that clamping incidents in previously congested streets were already decreasing as motorists had become more aware of the rules.

Some areas, such as R. Colinas Street in barangay Ibabao-Estancia are now almost free of illegally parked vehicles.

Retuya emphasized that the goal of the campaign was to return public roads and sidewalks to their intended use.

“We’re not trying to punish, but to teach drivers a lesson. Roads and sidewalks are for vehicles and pedestrians, not for private parking,” he said. “If you plan to buy a vehicle, make sure you have proper parking space. We shouldn’t inconvenience others by using public roads for private purposes.”

He assured that the program would be sustained under the directive of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” M. Ouano, as part of a citywide effort to maintain clear and safe streets across Mandaue.

