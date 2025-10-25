Shangri-La Mactan Cebu champions Breast Cancer Awareness with the Pink Path to Hope 

In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu officially opens Pink Path to Hope: A Cancer Awareness Fair, gathering advocates, survivors, and supporters for a heartfelt two-day event dedicated to awareness, strength, and healing.

Now in its second year, the event reaffirms the resort’s long-standing commitment to championing wellness and compassion within the community.

“Our aim is to help those who seek healing, who need assistance, and to raise awareness about breast cancer,” shared General Manager Dave Junker during his welcome address. Beyond its luxurious hospitality, Shangri-La continues to make meaningful strides in supporting social causes that touch many lives.

Creativity and compassion at the PINKtura art contest

Kicking off the event was PINKtura, an art painting contest where creativity becomes a vessel of empathy. Eight Cebuano artists brought life to the theme “Pink Path to Hope”, creating live artworks inspired by stories of resilience and the power of hope.

Each brushstroke carried more than just color; it reflected the courage of women who continue to fight breast cancer and the community that stands beside them. The competition will recognize three winners, but every artwork, now displayed at the hotel lobby of Shangri-La Mactan.

A marketplace of purpose, The Pink Bazaar

More than a fair, the Pink Bazaar transformed the resort into a hub of community and commerce, featuring 23 exhibitors with a shared mission to spread awareness and advocate for wellness. The curated marketplace showcased local brands offering products that reflect the beauty of purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

Every purchase made at the bazaar rippled outward, supporting local businesses while contributing to a greater cause. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the ICanServe Foundation, Inc., an organisation that empowers women with breast cancer information and provides support to those battling the disease.

For Shangri-La Mactan, this initiative is not just about raising funds, it’s about fostering a culture of care. Over the years, the resort has hosted health check-ups, wellness forums, and various community activities, blending advocacy with experiences that bring hope and joy.