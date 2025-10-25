Ambush or shootout? Wounded man found at Sudlon, Cebu City road

An unidentified man was found unconscious and wounded at the side of the road in Barangay Sudlon in Cebu City at past 6 p.m. today, October 25. He was found beside a motorcycle which fell on its side and an empty pickup truck by police. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Was the unconscious bloodied wounded man ambushed or was he wounded in a shootout at past 6 p.m. today, October 25, in Sitio Balaw, Barangay Sudlon, a mountain barangay in Cebu City?

Policemen from the Malubog Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office said they were still investigating what really happened as they arrived at the area and found an unconscious, unidentified, bloodied and wounded man lying beside a motorcycle which fell on its side. Near the man was an empty pickup truck with 2 doors opened.

Police also said that they had already called an ambulance to transport the wounded victim to the hospital for treatment.

According to police in a report, that they responded to a shooting alarm in the area at past 6 p.m. and found the wounded and unconscious man there.

Police said that they were still investigating and gathering evidence to find out what really happened and to identify the wounded victim in the area and to find out the culprits in the attack.

This is a developing story.

