Flooding in Mandaue City: Tips on how to mitigate its impact shared

File photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu —How can one reduce the impacts of heavy rains, flooding, high sea water level rise and other hazards in Mandaue City during the rainy or typhoon period? Through preparation, coordination and vigilance.

This is what a resolution approved by the Mandaue City Council wants to be implemented in households, barangays, schools, businesses and city government disaster risk reduction agencies.

Community based actions

The resolution, which was authored by Councilor Jennifer del Mar, highlights that community-based, multi-sectoral preparedness actions can significantly reduce vulnerability and strengthen the city’s resilience to weather-related hazards.

Aside from that, it also stresses the importance of early warning systems, clear evacuation procedures, and timely coordination among various sectors.

Guidelines

The specific guidelines, which are outlined in the resolution for different groups, are the following:

• Households and individuals are urged to prepare emergency kits, secure their homes, practice family emergency plans, and monitor official advisories.

• Barangays and communities are encouraged to conduct information drives, prepare evacuation centers, clear drainage systems, maintain registries of vulnerable households, and pre-position relief items.

• Coastal barangays are advised to monitor tide forecasts, secure coastal infrastructure and boats, and coordinate with city offices on shoreline protection and long-term mitigation.

Schools and businesses

• Schools and educational institutions should review and rehearse emergency plans, ensure the safety of students and staff, and coordinate with the City DRRMO if school facilities are to be used as evacuation centers.

• Businesses and critical service providers are urged to activate business continuity plans, secure vital records and premises, and communicate safety protocols to employees.

• Information, early warning, and coordination mechanisms should be strengthened through official channels, ensuring coordination among the City Mayor’s Office, City DRRMO, and other agencies for rapid response and resource mobilization.

Mandaue City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar | Mary Rose Sagarino

Readiness

Councilor Del Mar said that the resolution aimed to ensure readiness during the rainy and typhoon season, especially with the recent increase in rainfall and reports of water-borne illnesses.

She also emphasized the need for coastal and environmental protection measures.

Illnesses and typhoon season

“As we all know, it’s been raining lately unya daghan kaayong mga sakit-sakit nanggawas, so we encourage everyone to focus on preparedness, ilabi na nga typhoon season na,” Del Mar said.

(As we all know, it’s been raining lately and many illnesses have already come out, so we encourage everyone to focus on preparedness, especially that it is already typhoon season.)

“Concern ko sa flooding as well as the high sea water rise, so we have to focus on the coastal areas too. Mao na nga (That is why) I came up with the resolution,” she said.

Proactive

She reminded barangays to remain proactive in maintaining cleanliness and preventing blockages in drainage systems.

“We have to make sure nga wala jud nay mga barado diha sa mga kanal kay ting-uwan ra ba,” she said.

(We have to make sure that there won’t be any clogged drainage or canals because it is already rainy season.)

The resolution approved by the Mandaue City Council is called “A Resolution Encouraging Barangays, Mandaue Residents, Businesses, Schools, and Other Stakeholders to Implement Proactive Measures to Reduce the Impacts of Heavy Rains, Flooding, High Sea Water Level Rise and Other Hazards, Particularly During the Upcoming Rainy/Typhoon Period.”

