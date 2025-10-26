SM J Mall’s first Tree Lighting: Finding the Heart of Hikari

A new chapter in Cebu’s holiday celebrations began as SM J Mall officially held its first-ever Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on October 23, 2025, at The Atrium.

Aptly themed Find the Christmas Glow at the Heart of Hikari, the event brought Japanese elegance to Cebu’s festive scene, a nod to SM J Mall’s distinct cultural concept.

The Heart of Hikari

At the heart of the celebration stood a 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, adorned with the serene beauty of Japanese-inspired ornaments and the gentle glow of lights. The tree’s central figure, Hikari the Kokeshi Doll, whose name means “light,” symbolizes harmony, warmth, and joy: values that capture the true essence of Christmas.

The unveiling of The Heart of Hikari marked the beginning of a cherished annual tradition for the Mandaue community. Guests and spectators gathered in awe as the Atrium shimmered with light, music, and excitement, creating a memory that perfectly embodied the joy of the season.

Throughout the holidays, SM J Mall invites families and friends to bask in the glow of Hikari through a lineup of festive activities. Visitors can stroll through the Hikari Lightscape and snap memorable photos at the Hikari Snap Station until January 4, 2026.

Every Saturday of November and December, kids can meet Santa for cheerful photos, while every Sunday features Holiday Harmonies: musical performances that fill the mall with soulful Christmas tunes. Shoppers can also enjoy Holiday Everyday Deals across participating stores, adding extra sparkle to their holiday shopping experience.

The Joy of Giving: meet the Besties of Joy

Beyond lights and festivities, SM Supermalls continues to celebrate the spirit of giving through its beloved Besties of Joy campaign. These adorable bunny plushies carry a message of compassion and connection. For every Bestie purchased, another is donated to a child in need. It’s a simple yet powerful way for mall goers to share warmth and happiness, reminding everyone that the brightest part of Christmas is the love we give.

Through initiatives like this, SM Supermalls in the Visayas go beyond creating picture-perfect moments, they foster a deeper sense of community and generosity that reflects the true meaning of the season.

The story doesn’t end at SM J Mall. The spirit of Unwrapping Magical Christmas Tales will continue to unfold across other SM Supermalls in the Visayas, each revealing its own enchanting theme and festive attractions in the coming days. From interactive displays to heartwarming performances, families can expect more moments that bring light, laughter, and love this Christmas.

As SM J Mall shines with The Heart of Hikari, the entire Visayas region joins in the celebration of finding the light within — a light that grows brighter when shared with others. So whether you’re visiting to shop, dine, or simply feel the warmth of the season, SM Supermalls invite everyone to unwrap their own magical Christmas tale and discover the joy that shines all around.