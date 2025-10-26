Unified 911 regional command center in Cebu City launched

The Unified 911 Central Visayas Regional Command Center in Cebu City. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) launched the first Regional Command Center of the Unified 911 system in Cebu City on Saturday, October 25.

The facility, which is the first of its kind outside Metro Manila, will handle emergency calls from across Central Visayas.

Through this initiative, the Unified 911 hotline consolidates all police, fire, medical, and disaster response calls into a single number, replacing more than 30 local hotlines previously used across the country.

According to DILG Secretary Juan Victor “Jonvic” Remulla, the system aims to reduce response delays by connecting all emergency agencies under one network.

Central Visayas coverage

The new command center will serve the Visayan-speaking Region 7, including Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

Moreover, it operates 24 hours a day with 20 personnel per shift. Calls can be made through landline, mobile, Viber, or WhatsApp and are free of charge.

The system features a geolocation tracker, allows operators to identify where the call originates, enabling faster coordination with nearby police, ambulance, or fire units.

“Meron kaming geolocator. Kung saan galing yung call, kunwari nasa Bohol ka, kung anong barangay sa Bohol, alam namin kaagad kung nasaan ka. Kung sabihin mong emergency, at mali yung address na binibigay mo, ida-drop na namin ‘yon kase fake eh. Pero kung tama ang binibigay mong address, ang nearest dispatch, tatawagan agad, darating within 5-10 minutes,” Remulla said during the launching in Cebu City.

Remulla said the system enforces a five-ring policy, requiring all emergency calls to be answered within five rings.

The expected response time is about five minutes, depending on distance and conditions.

Remulla also issued a warning to prank callers, saying the agency’s system now includes a tracking feature that can trace prank calls through mobile geolocation.

“Kung prank call siya, ilalagay siya sa archive, number one. Number two, since may geolocator, pwede ka naming habulin. Kahit san ka pumunta, basta nakabukas yang cellphone mo, hahabulin ka namin. So fair warning sa lahat ng prank callers, kung kayo mahahabol, you will be charged with Unjust Vexation and you will face jail time. Kase it’s in the expense kung sino talaga yung may emergency eh. So we will charge them,” he said.

Expansion and coordination

Personnel assigned to the regional command center in Cebu City were trained in Manila as part of the DILG’s nationwide modernization of the 911 system.

The department aims to complete coverage across the Philippines by March 2026.

Local officials, including Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Maria Cynthia “Cindi” King Chan, attended the launch.

Remulla said the DILG expects the new command center to improve coordination among emergency units and shorten response times across Central Visayas.

The Unified 911 hotline remains free and operational 24/7 for emergencies related to crime, fire, accidents, or disasters.

