Casimero absorbs stinging UD loss to Kameda

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It took a year for John Riel Casimero to return to the ring, only for his comeback to be spoiled by Japan’s Kyonosuke Kameda, who beat him via unanimous decision on Saturday night, October 25, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Casimero made his debut under Kameda Promotions—his new promoter after parting ways with another Japanese outfit, Treasure Boxing—only to suffer a disappointing UD loss to an in-form Kameda.

All three judges scored the bout decisively for the Japanese fighter. Mark Leong had it 98-92, Daniel Liao scored 99-91, and Katsuhiko Nakamura saw it 97-93, all in favor of Kameda.

With the win, Kameda improved his record to 16 wins with five losses, two draws and nine knockouts, while Casimero dropped to 34-5-1 with 23 KOs.

Casimero started strong as the main aggressor, pressing forward in the early rounds to land his trademark haymakers while Kameda stayed defensive. However, the Japanese quickly adjusted and began to turn the tide as early as the second round, tagging Casimero with sharp counterpunches.

Kameda used his height and reach advantage effectively, disrupting Casimero’s rhythm with stiff jabs while keeping a safe distance from the Filipino’s power shots. He also moved well around the ring, using angles to connect with clean blows as Casimero grew weary and desperate.

Despite absorbing heavy shots, Casimero kept pressing forward in search of a knockout that never came.

Kameda, meanwhile, stayed slippery, evading danger and piling up points with accurate combinations that easily earned the judges’ nod.

The loss marked Casimero’s first since 2018, snapping an impressive run of 10 wins and one draw.

