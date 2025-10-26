Carlos Yulo wins vault gold in Jakarta World Championships

PH PRIDE. Carlos Edriel Yulo (center) proudly shows off his vault gold medal during the awarding ceremony of the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday (Oct. 25, 2025) night. Flanking him are Armenian silver medalist Arthur Davtyan (left) and Ukrainian bronze medalist Nazar Chepurnyi. (Photo courtesy of Red Ox Media Events/GAP)

MANILA – Filipino Carlos Edriel Yulo bagged the men’s vault gold medal Saturday night at the close of the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Yulo scored 14.886 points to beat Armenian Arthur Davtyan (14.833) and Ukrainian Nazar Chepurnyi (14.483).

Davtyan dethroned Yulo in the 2022 United Kingdom edition but placed second behind the 4-foot-11 Filipino at the Paris Olympics final last year.

On Friday, Yulo settled for the bronze medal in the floor exercise. Great Britain’s Jake Jarman and Luke Whitehouse placed 1-2.

“It feels amazing,” the 25-year-old Yulo was quoted by Olympics.com after the finals. “Yesterday (Friday), I was really feeling it. It’s a good feeling making it to the podium in third position. It gave me a lot of motivation to do well today. I’m really grateful it happened.”

The Filipino first won the World vault gold medal in 2021 Japan. In 2023, he went home empty-handed from Antwerp, Belgium.

Six years ago, Yulo topped the floor exercise event in Stuttgart, Germany.

“Caloy (Yulo’s) nickname is truly our national treasure, and he continues to excite our countrymen on the world stage. With the nations’ full support, I’m sure our two-time Olympic champion will make us proud over and over,” Philippine Sports Commission Chair Patrick Gregorio said in a statement.

“Hats off to our gymnastics association as well. Mabuhay ka (Long live), Caloy! Mabuhay ang (Long live) Philippine sports!’ (PNA)

