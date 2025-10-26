Inquirer bags 3 CMMA wins; 2024 report foreshadows flood mess

TOUCHED BY THE DIVINE A shot taken in March by Inquirer photojournalist Grig C. Montegrande, showing a nun touching a replica of the Shroud of Turin on display at the Holy Face of Jesus Museum in Manila, won as Best News Photograph in this year’s Catholic Mass Media Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Daily Inquirer’s investigative story on the government’s failed flood mitigation projects in Metro Manila led the roster of winners in the print category of this year’s Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA).

The winning piece, a two-part series by Krixia Subingsubing on the dismal state of the government’s flood control measures, was published in October last year. That was 10 months before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. started drawing attention to top public works contractors and inspecting allegedly anomalous flood control projects, setting off his administration’s biggest corruption scandal yet.

The Inquirer bagged three top honors and three special citations, with five more finalists, in various categories in the 47th edition of the awards founded in 1978 by the late Cardinal Jaime Sin.

Subingsubing, who covers the House of Representatives, won the prize for Best Investigative Report. Her series opened with the story titled “Delays, woes clog Metro Manila’s disrupted flood control program”, which came out on Oct. 8, 2024. It was followed by another in-depth piece, “Government must eye engineering, social solutions to flood control.”

Maritime issues

Former Inquirer reporters Frances Mangosing and Nestor Corrales were both recognized for their extensive coverage of the maritime tensions and the struggles of Filipino fisherfolk in the face of Chinese harassment in the West Philippine Sea.

Mangosing topped the Best News Coverage category for the story “2 PH ships, 40 Chinese vessels: Onboard resupply mission to Escoda Shoal,” published on Sept. 2 last year.

She shared the award with Corrales, whose two stories, “China’s harassment takes toll on PH fishers” on Sept. 3 and “New WPS flashpoint: ‘Brace for impact!’” on Sept. 4, were also cited.

Another Inquirer reporter, Jane Bautista, was named a finalist in the same category for her reportage on the plight of Filipino immigrants in the US, “US immigration raids keep Pinoys on edge,” published on March 9.

In the special feature category, the late Julie Alipala, a veteran correspondent for the Inquirer, received a special citation for her story, “Church ministry helps nurture ‘sign’ of love,” published on March 16. It was about a historic wedding ceremony held for a deaf couple at the centuries-old St. James the Greater parish church in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Another Inquirer correspondent, Joey Gabieta, was a finalist in the same category for his story, “Pope Francis: An inspiration to Yolanda survivors.”

Top honors

Inquirer lensmen were also honored, with Grig C. Montegrande winning the award for Best News Photograph for his March 6 banner photo titled “Tactile Yet Spiritual.” It showed a nun standing in reverence before a replica of the Shroud of Turin on display at the Holy Face of Jesus Museum in Manila.

Five of the six finalists in the news photo category were shots taken by Inquirer photographers.

The late Richard A. Reyes was given a special citation for his gripping “Tondo Island Inferno,” which showed residents and their pets evacuating their homes in the shantytown of Isla Puting Bato on Nov. 24. Another award-winning work of Reyes, “Tragedy in Talisay” that came out on the paper’s Oct. 26, 2024, issue, made it as a finalist.

Former Inquirer photographer Lyn Rillon was also awarded a special citation for her work, “Senaku-mall,” which featured a Lenten “cosplay” at a shopping mall in Cainta, Rizal, on April 13. Her other photograph that advanced to the finals, titled “QC’s Urban Forest,” published on March 2, strikes almost like a painting as it captures a quiet day at Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center in Quezon City.

Sociologist Randy David was cited as a finalist in the Best Opinion Column category for his illuminating yet piercing pieces in the Inquirer under “Public Lives.”

The announcement of this year’s CMMA winners was held via Facebook Live on Friday night. The date of the awards ceremony is yet to be announced.

