CIC Batch ’95 brings the joy of reading to Gawad Kalinga kids through the Traveling Maleta

Colegio dela Inmaculada Concepcion (CIC) Batch 95 (B95) brought a Traveling Maleta to the children of Gawad Kalinga Eversely in Jagobiao, Mandaue on October 18, 2025.

To know about taking part in Gawad Kalinga projects for children and livelihood, contact Roan Villahermosa at 0955-207-9709.

The Traveling Maleta is the concept of a traveling library and revolves around a luggage filled with story books that is taken to children of different locations. Stories are read to the children in order to enrich their cognitive development. The Traveling Maleta is paired with a range of fun learning activities.

The B95 outreach activity was done alongside Gawad Kalinga in honor of their 30th anniversary. Gawad Kalinga Eversely was specifically chosen for its past partnerships with Gawad Kalinga trainor and B95 Heart of Gold, Doris Colinares. B95 Community Queen Roan Villahermosa speaks of the experience, “Working hand in hand with Gawad Kalinga has been such a heartwarming experience. As an Inmaculadista and former preschool teacher, the core values instilled in me came alive once again during the preparation and activity.” She concludes, “It truly touches the heart and gives motivation to instill the love of reading and learning, with fun, in the kids.”

Turning love into action was the driving force behind the effort, according to Batch Champion Rhea Quisumbing, “As Inmaculadistas, we believe that love becomes most powerful when it moves beyond words, when it becomes action. This is the heart of the Vicentian spirit that guides us, to show humility in service, simplicity in living, and compassion for the underprivileged.”

B95 Chief Dream Builder Aubrey Borja affirms the commitment, “Growing up, CIC has instilled in us the value of charity. Fridays were spent on feeding programs and other activities to alleviate, even if only a bit, the lives of those who are in need. Now that we are mothers and seeing how important fostering love in reading and creativity is in kids, Gawad Kalinga’s Travelling Maleta felt closer to home.”

